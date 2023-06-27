Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

Pakistan stocks rally over IMF hope, KSE-100 up nearly 1,400 points

CJP expects no civilian trial in military courts while case being heard in SC

Power Cement ‘re-profiles’ long-term obligations of Rs11.9bn

US-India joint statement: US deputy chief of mission summoned

Govt launches Shariah-compliant savings, term accounts

Budget 2023-24: ‘high earners’ to pay a higher income tax as govt revises rates

May 9 inquiry: 3 army officers sacked for failing to protect Jinnah House

SBP raises key policy rate by 100bps to 22% after ‘emergency meeting’

