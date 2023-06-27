AVN 43.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.49%)
BAFL 29.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.54%)
BOP 3.47 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.87%)
CNERGY 2.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.34%)
DFML 10.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.37%)
DGKC 51.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.87%)
EPCL 41.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.89%)
FCCL 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.06%)
FFL 5.66 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.71%)
FLYNG 5.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.75%)
GGL 10.07 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.9%)
HUBC 69.95 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (1.05%)
HUMNL 6.02 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (4.88%)
KAPCO 20.73 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.14%)
KEL 1.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.57%)
LOTCHEM 27.50 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.55%)
MLCF 28.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.01%)
NETSOL 74.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-0.69%)
OGDC 76.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.49%)
PAEL 9.18 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
PIBTL 3.97 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.32%)
PPL 58.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.09%)
PRL 13.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.37%)
SILK 1.04 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.96%)
SNGP 39.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.35%)
TELE 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
TPLP 11.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.58%)
TRG 92.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.36%)
UNITY 15.52 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
WTL 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.77%)
BR100 4,089 Decreased By -6.4 (-0.16%)
BR30 14,087 Decreased By -11.9 (-0.08%)
KSE100 41,246 Decreased By -191.2 (-0.46%)
KSE30 14,599 Decreased By -58 (-0.4%)
BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from June 26, 2023
BR Web Desk Published 27 Jun, 2023 08:57am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • Pakistan stocks rally over IMF hope, KSE-100 up nearly 1,400 points

Read here for details.

  • CJP expects no civilian trial in military courts while case being heard in SC

Read here for details.

  • Power Cement ‘re-profiles’ long-term obligations of Rs11.9bn

Read here for details.

  • US-India joint statement: US deputy chief of mission summoned

Read here for details.

  • Govt launches Shariah-compliant savings, term accounts

Read here for details.

  • Budget 2023-24: ‘high earners’ to pay a higher income tax as govt revises rates

Read here for details.

  • May 9 inquiry: 3 army officers sacked for failing to protect Jinnah House

Read here for details.

  • SBP raises key policy rate by 100bps to 22% after ‘emergency meeting’

Read here for details.

