AVN 43.31 Increased By ▲ 2.61 (6.41%)
BAFL 29.76 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (4.06%)
BOP 3.43 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (7.19%)
CNERGY 2.91 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (5.05%)
DFML 10.96 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (7.98%)
DGKC 52.16 Increased By ▲ 2.71 (5.48%)
EPCL 42.21 Increased By ▲ 2.21 (5.53%)
FCCL 12.23 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (6.35%)
FFL 5.66 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.85%)
FLYNG 5.81 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (9.21%)
GGL 9.98 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (10.89%)
HUBC 69.22 Increased By ▲ 4.74 (7.35%)
HUMNL 6.02 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (4.88%)
KAPCO 20.75 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.72%)
KEL 1.73 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (6.13%)
LOTCHEM 27.08 Increased By ▲ 1.74 (6.87%)
MLCF 28.66 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (5.25%)
NETSOL 75.71 Increased By ▲ 3.51 (4.86%)
OGDC 77.28 Increased By ▲ 2.78 (3.73%)
PAEL 9.16 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (4.09%)
PIBTL 3.89 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (5.42%)
PPL 58.79 Increased By ▲ 2.31 (4.09%)
PRL 13.69 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (3.87%)
SILK 1.02 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (6.25%)
SNGP 40.54 Decreased By ▼ -2.21 (-5.17%)
TELE 6.69 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (6.87%)
TPLP 12.03 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (4.43%)
TRG 92.30 Increased By ▲ 5.10 (5.85%)
UNITY 15.42 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (4.9%)
WTL 1.12 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.66%)
BR100 4,096 Increased By 158.2 (4.02%)
BR30 14,099 Increased By 655.9 (4.88%)
KSE100 41,437 Increased By 1371.8 (3.42%)
KSE30 14,658 Increased By 526.3 (3.72%)
Heathcare stocks weigh on STOXX 600, defence stocks slide

Reuters Published 27 Jun, 2023 06:15am

PARIS: European shares inched lower on Monday, led by healthcare, while defence stocks fell after an aborted weekend mutiny in Russia.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index slipped 0.1% as of 1600 GMT, extending losses for its sixth straight session.

Russia sought to restore calm on Monday after the aborted mutiny by Wagner Group mercenaries, while Western allies assessed how President Vladimir Putin might reassert authority and what it could mean for the war in Ukraine.

Shares of major European defence firms Leonardo SpA, Saab AB and Rheinmetall AG each dropped more than 4%, weighing on the European aerospace and defence sub-index which fell 0.9%.

“What we’ve seen today is probably people pricing in that the war in Ukraine could end a little bit sooner and so a lot of the defence companies have fallen,” said Shanti Kelemen, chief investment officer at M&G Wealth and &me.

“It’s too early to price something into the market, that’s why the really limited move on defence stocks.” Energy stocks gained 0.8% on steady oil prices despite geopolitical uncertainty in Russia.

The healthcare index fell 1.1% and was a big drag on the STOXX 600 index, which has come under pressure on concerns about an economic slowdown from a potentially longer-than-expected global interest rate hiking cycle.

The index logged its biggest weekly percentage drop in three months on Friday at the end of a week filled with central bank events when data reflected weak European business growth in June.

Germany’s DAX index eased 0.1% after a survey showed business morale in Europe’s largest economy worsened for the second consecutive month in June.

Siemens Energy fell for a second consecutive day, hit by a raft of target price cuts and rating downgrades as problems at its wind turbine division turned out to be worse than expected last week.

