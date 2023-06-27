AVN 43.31 Increased By ▲ 2.61 (6.41%)
Ukraine puts grain exports at 48.4m tonnes in 2022/23

Reuters Published 27 Jun, 2023 06:15am

KYIV: Ukraine’s grain exports for the 2022/23 July-June season stood at 48.4 million tonnes as of June 26, four days before the end of the marketing year, agriculture ministry data showed on Monday.

The ministry said Ukraine, which was invaded by Russia in February last year, had exported the same volume of grain as of June 29, 2022. It said the volume in the current season so far includes 16.6 million tonnes of wheat, 28.8 million tonnes of corn and about 2.7 million tonnes of barley.

The ministry said grain exports in June had reached 3.09 million tonnes. Also on Monday, First Deputy Agriculture Minister Taras Vysotskiy said Ukraine had revised its 2023 grain harvest forecast to 46 million tonnes from the previous outlook of 45 million tonnes.

