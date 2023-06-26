Parliament amends Transplantation of Human Organs and Tissues Act

The Parliament has amended the Transplantation of Human Organs and Tissues Act, allowing citizens to provide consent for voluntary organ donation in case of accidental death.

As per the Transplantation of Human Organs and Tissues Act (Amendment) Act 2023, at the time of issuing a driving licence relevant authorities shall include a section in the application form asking the application if they agree to donate their organs and tissues in the case of their accidental death.

According to documents available with Business Recorder dated 21 June, the Amendment received the approval of the President on 20 June.

It states that whoever applies for a driving licence may “opt to have their organs or tissues transplanted to any person in need of such human organs or tissues in case of accidental death of the signatory” and that these will be “removed by the nearest authorized medical institution or hospital duly recognized by the Monitoring Authority.”

It further added that relevant authorities, including those in the field of public health must make the public aware of the importance of organ donation “for the welfare of humanity from different scientific and religious aspects.”

The development comes as illegal organ transplants remains an issue in the country.

A study published in April in the Cureus journal cited religious beliefs and the lack of knowledge about laws related to organ donation as barriers to joining the national organ donation registry of Pakistan.

It noted that “increasing awareness and promoting a culture of organ donation in Pakistan can help address the shortage of organ donors and improve the state of therapeutic organ transplantation in the country.”

Organs that can be donated include the liver, kidney, pancreas and heart.