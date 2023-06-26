AVN 42.50 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (4.42%)
Trial of civilians in military courts: Ex-law minister Farogh to represent PM

NNI Published 26 Jun, 2023 06:38am

ISLAMABAD: The Prime Minister of Pakistan has got the services of former Law Minister Farogh Naseem in the case against the trial of civilians in the military courts.

The Supreme Court of Pakistan’s seven-member larger bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial will hear case against the proceedings of military courts. The apex court has already issued notices to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, Defense Minister Khawaja Asif, all four provinces, Attorney General for Pakistan and Chairman PTI.

In the upcoming hearing of the case, Farogh Naseem will appear before the larger bench on behalf of Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, while Irfan Qadir will represent Defense Minister Khawaja Asif and senior lawyer Shah Khawar appear on behalf of Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, a private television channel reported Sunday. Earlier, a seven-member bench, headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial, conducted hearing of the petitions challenging trial of civilians in military courts.

As the hearing resumed at 1:30pm, Latif Khosa advanced his argument on behalf of petitioner Barrister Aitzaz Ahsan. Latif Khosa said the formation commanders during their meeting had decided to try the perpetrators of May 9 attacks in military courts.

A declaration to the effect was also issued which was posted on ISPR website too. He maintained that the declaration was against Article 10-A of the Constitution of Pakistan. Khosa also read out the declaration in court. Khosa said as per formation commanders they had irrefutable evidence against May 9 perpetrators.

The ATCs were requested to transfer cases of civilians to army courts. Khosa added that he was not against punishing the May 9 culprits but he did not want the civilians to be tried in military courts. He continued that a colonel or a brigadier had to hear cases in military courts against civilians and it was likely that he would not go against the decisions made in the corps commanders or formation commanders’ meetings.

Farogh Naseem Supreme Court SC civilians PM Shehbaz Sharif May 9 riots military courts

