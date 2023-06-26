AVN 42.20 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (3.69%)
Foreign Direct Investment: ATP for adopting policy of ‘Diplomacy for Investment and Trade’

Recorder Report Published 26 Jun, 2023 07:11am

PESHAWAR: Amun Taraqqi Party chairman Muhammad Faiq Shah asked for adopting a policy of ‘Diplomacy for Investment and Trade’ to attract and enhance the direct Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in the country.

Shah while talking to a group of reporters here on Sunday said successive governments had never made foreign policy by considering the country’s economy, integrity, security and autonomy as topmost priority.

The party chief made it clear that the country couldn’t progress until making collective efforts for adopting a policy of diplomacy for investment.

He called disloyal those who were trying to create cracks in foreign policy.

Faiq urged the government, Prime Minister and its entire cabinet members and diplomats that they should find ways for promotion of alternative trade and investment with friendly countries but in a dignified manner.

He said the scope of policy for standing with friendly countries to prevent Pakistan from isolation globally should be extended to the public in order to avoid damaging aspirations of people.

“Our political decisions are made by sitting in drawing rooms that has been created doubts and ambiguity in minds of the many people and general public at large and political unrest as well.”

Shah said Pakistan has been blessed with abundant natural resources so they should be tapped efficiently and brought in use for investment and trade promotion to earn foreign exchange for the country.

