AVN 42.30 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (3.93%)
BAFL 28.91 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.08%)
BOP 3.29 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.81%)
CNERGY 2.85 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.89%)
DFML 10.67 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (5.12%)
DGKC 50.42 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (1.96%)
EPCL 40.95 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (2.38%)
FCCL 11.83 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.87%)
FFL 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.83%)
FLYNG 5.45 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.44%)
GGL 9.32 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.56%)
HUBC 66.55 Increased By ▲ 2.07 (3.21%)
HUMNL 5.87 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.26%)
KAPCO 20.65 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.23%)
KEL 1.71 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (4.91%)
LOTCHEM 25.90 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (2.21%)
MLCF 27.88 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.39%)
NETSOL 75.10 Increased By ▲ 2.90 (4.02%)
OGDC 77.15 Increased By ▲ 2.65 (3.56%)
PAEL 9.06 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.95%)
PIBTL 3.78 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.44%)
PPL 58.69 Increased By ▲ 2.21 (3.91%)
PRL 13.56 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.88%)
SILK 1.01 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (5.21%)
SNGP 43.10 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.82%)
TELE 6.58 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (5.11%)
TPLP 11.95 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (3.73%)
TRG 90.70 Increased By ▲ 3.50 (4.01%)
UNITY 15.04 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.31%)
WTL 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.77%)
BR100 4,027 Increased By 89.4 (2.27%)
BR30 13,866 Increased By 422.3 (3.14%)
KSE100 40,809 Increased By 743.4 (1.86%)
KSE30 14,407 Increased By 276.1 (1.95%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 26, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Carlos Alcaraz wins Queen’s, returns to world number one

AFP Published 26 Jun, 2023 06:38am

LONDON: Carlos Alcaraz will return to world number one after beating Alex de Minaur 6-4, 6-4 on Sunday to win his first title on grass at Queen’s Club.

The Spaniard’s fifth title of the season moves him back ahead of 23-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic at the top of the rankings.

Alcaraz was playing on the grass for just the third tournament of his career.

The 20-year-old has failed to get past the fourth round in two previous attempts at Wimbledon, but his impressive showing suggests he will be the biggest threat to Djokovic securing an eighth title at the All England Club next month.

After battling past French lucky loser Arthur Rinderknech in the first round, Alcaraz did not drop a set in his final four matches at Queen’s.

De Minaur had dumped out Andy Murray and world number six Holger Rune on his route to the final.

But the Australian was left to rue Alcaraz’s ability to win the big points in a tight contest.

De Minaur had two break points for the chance to serve for the first set when he led 4-3.

Alcaraz responded, though, to hold serve and immediately break the world number 18 in the next game before serving out for the set.

The US Open champion needed lengthy treatment between the two sets as he had strapping applied to his right quad.

However, Alcaraz’s movement did not seem affected as he again pounced with his only break point to move ahead 3-2 in the second set.

Two rare errors gave De Minaur some hope in the final game as Alcaraz found himself 0-30 down.

But his booming serve dug him out of trouble as four straight points secured the new world number one the title.

Carlos Alcaraz Queen’s Club

Comments

1000 characters

Carlos Alcaraz wins Queen’s, returns to world number one

Advance tax on registration of vehicles above 2000cc hiked

NA approves 54 supplementary demands for grants

FBR issues increased income tax slabs for salaried class

Supplies made to unregistered persons: Rate of ‘Further Sales Tax’ increased to 4pc

PPDB asks AEDB to expedite issuance of tripartite LoS to Zorlu

NPCC submits Jul-Sep fuel requirements

Elections Act, 2017: Bill seeking amendment passed by NA

Govt agencies allowed to import pharma raw material

Expert speaks about PKR’s real effective exchange rate

The Foreign Investment (Promotion and Protection) Act, 2022: Investors and shareholders granted income tax exemption

Read more stories