AVN 40.88 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-3.68%)
BAFL 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.35%)
BOP 3.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-3.33%)
CNERGY 2.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.79%)
DFML 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.64%)
DGKC 49.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.68%)
EPCL 39.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.55%)
FCCL 11.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.52%)
FFL 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.7%)
FLYNG 5.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.93%)
GGL 8.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.6%)
HUBC 64.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.49%)
HUMNL 5.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.52%)
KAPCO 20.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.41%)
KEL 1.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.96%)
LOTCHEM 25.19 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.57%)
MLCF 27.13 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.48%)
NETSOL 72.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-1.66%)
OGDC 74.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.21%)
PAEL 8.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.66%)
PIBTL 3.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.13%)
PPL 56.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.11%)
PRL 13.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.2%)
SILK 0.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.96%)
SNGP 42.63 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.47%)
TELE 6.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.4%)
TPLP 11.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.35%)
TRG 87.64 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-1.64%)
UNITY 14.73 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.7%)
BR100 3,938 Decreased By -20.2 (-0.51%)
BR30 13,443 Decreased By -102.1 (-0.75%)
KSE100 40,065 Decreased By -86.7 (-0.22%)
KSE30 14,131 Decreased By -43.6 (-0.31%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 25, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Netherlands aim to turn ‘dream a reality’ after 2019 runners-up finish

Reuters Published 25 Jun, 2023 07:03pm
Photo: REUTERS
Photo: REUTERS

Lieke Martens said the Netherlands have their sights set on their maiden Women’s World Cup glory as the forward prepares to play for the third time at the showpiece event, which gets underway in Australia and New Zealand next month.

The 30-year-old Paris St Germain player was part of the Dutch side that finished as runners-up after a disappointing penalty shootout loss to the United States.

Martens, who won three successive league titles and the Champions League during her time at Barcelona, helped her county win the European Championship in 2017 — where she was voted the best player at the tournament and also won the UEFA women’s Player of the Year.

“Yes, you do dream about that (winning the World Cup),” Martens told FIFA in an interview.

“And I think it is very good that you keep trying to make that dream a reality. “If we were to win, it would be complete. I would have won everything that I ever dreamt of winning. It will be a tough challenge, but nothing is impossible.

“I’m going to give everything I can to be as prepared as I can be. I also trust in this team. I just hope we can get into the flow.”

The expectations on the Dutch team have increased since their Euro win, and Martens said that dealing with the growing pressure has been an adjustment but believes that her side can thrive and embrace the challenge.

The Netherlands are currently ranked ninth in the FIFA rankings. “Suddenly, after the Euro win, people expect a lot from us,” Martens said.

“I think we dealt with that well as a team. We have slowly grown into it, and we are still dealing with it. “People expect us to always be able to battle for the grand prizes, and we have given ourselves that standard.

The character in the team is back and maybe we can achieve something beautiful again at this World Cup.“

Andries Jonker’s side will kick off their World Cup campaign against Portugal on July 3 before taking on record-four-time winners the United States on July 27.

Netherlands Women’s World Cup Paris St Germain Lieke Martens

Comments

1000 characters

Netherlands aim to turn ‘dream a reality’ after 2019 runners-up finish

Information minister criticises previous government for bulldozing IMF agreement

Qureshi criticises govt for ‘lack of response’ to US-India joint statement

Govt revisits Budget FY24: A last-ditch effort to secure stalled IMF tranche

Massive changes introduced in Finance Bill

NA adopts bill limiting disqualification of lawmakers to five years

NA approves 97 demands for grants worth Rs6.282trn

Carlos Alcaraz wins Queen's, returns to world number one

China, Russia diplomats discuss 'issues of common concern' in Beijing: ministry

Moscow security measures still in place after Wagner mutiny

Militants kill five civilians in east Kenya: witness, police source

Read more stories