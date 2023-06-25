AVN 40.88 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-3.68%)
Punjab Governor praises budget

Recorder Report Published 25 Jun, 2023

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman said on Saturday that the government has presented people-friendly budget which reflects government’s unwavering commitment to serve the people.

Talking to the participants of the 33rd Senior Management Course of National Institute of Management Islamabad, led by Chief Instructor National Institute of Management Islamabad Muhammad Masood Ahmed, here at Governor House, the governor said that service and welfare of the people is the focus of the government. He said that as a civil servant public service should be their priority.

He added that by solving the problems of the people, we can get better results in terms of efficiency in the institutions. He urged the officers to use their skills to solve the problems of the people and give them relief.

He said, “This training course will definitely increase your professional skills as learning is a continuous process. In today’s era, use of modern technology is very important and those nations which focused on research and IT skills made development by leaps and bounds.”

The governor further said that those officers who perform their duties with honesty earn respect and honour.

On this occasion, the governor also informed the participants of the Senior Management Course about the history of the Governor’s House.

Earlier, the head of the delegation briefed the governor in detail about the aims and objectives of the 33rd Senior Management Course.

