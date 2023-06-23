AVN 40.88 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-3.68%)
BAFL 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.35%)
BOP 3.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-3.33%)
CNERGY 2.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.79%)
DFML 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.64%)
DGKC 49.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.68%)
EPCL 39.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.55%)
FCCL 11.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.52%)
FFL 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.7%)
FLYNG 5.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.93%)
GGL 8.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.6%)
HUBC 64.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.49%)
HUMNL 5.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.52%)
KAPCO 20.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.41%)
KEL 1.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.96%)
LOTCHEM 25.19 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.57%)
MLCF 27.13 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.48%)
NETSOL 72.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-1.66%)
OGDC 74.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.21%)
PAEL 8.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.66%)
PIBTL 3.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.13%)
PPL 56.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.11%)
PRL 13.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.2%)
SILK 0.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.96%)
SNGP 42.63 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.47%)
TELE 6.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.4%)
TPLP 11.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.35%)
TRG 87.64 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-1.64%)
UNITY 14.73 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.7%)
BR100 3,938 Decreased By -20.2 (-0.51%)
BR30 13,443 Decreased By -102.1 (-0.75%)
KSE100 40,065 Decreased By -86.7 (-0.22%)
KSE30 14,131 Decreased By -43.6 (-0.31%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 23, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Kremlin dismisses Macron warning over Russia’s role in Africa

AFP Published 23 Jun, 2023 06:48pm

MOSCOW: The Kremlin dismissed Friday comments by French President Emmanuel Macron that Russia was playing a destabilising role in Africa, citing Moscow’s deployment of mercenary groups there.

“Russia is developing friendly, constructive relations based on mutual respect and concern for each other’s problems,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

“Our relations with all African countries are not directed – and cannot be directed – against third countries,” he added.

Macron had earlier on Friday accused Russia of being “a destabilising force in Africa”, saying that Moscow’s influence in the region overall did not play a beneficial role for the international community.

“This is a destabilising force in Africa through private militias who come to prey on and commit abuses on civilian populations,” Macron said in an interview with French media on the sidelines of a global summit seeking to overhaul the international financial system.

“Russia on its own accord has put itself in a situation in which it no longer respects international law, becoming basically one of the only colonial powers of the 21st century, by waging an empire war against its neighbour, Ukraine,” he added.

The Russian mercenary group Wagner and its businessman leader Yevgeny Prigozhin have been repeatedly sanctioned by the European Union including for human rights abuses in Africa.

Prigozhin had his assets in the European Union frozen in 2020 and was placed on a visa blacklist over the deployment of Wagner fighters to war-torn Libya, a decision he unsuccessfully appealed.

A Russia-Africa summit, the second in the series, is to be held in Saint Petersburg at the end of July.

African countries have been badly hit by the inflationary surge triggered by the war, especially in cereals, of which they are major importers.

Emmanuel Macron Dmitry Peskov Kremlin

Comments

1000 characters

Kremlin dismisses Macron warning over Russia’s role in Africa

Rupee ends appreciation run, settles at 286.74 against US dollar

Pakistan’s Toyota assembler shuts production plant yet again

Karachi port: Govt to lease four out of 33 berths to UAE for $220m

Pakistan bonds advance after Zambia clinches debt restructuring deal: report

Greek boat tragedy: 82 Pakistani victims identified, says Rana Sanaullah

Military trials of civilians: Punjab govt submits report of post-May 9 detainees

Cabinet approves framework pact with UAE

Titanic submersible: FO condoles with Dawood family

Pakistan’s economic meltdown spurs more people to risk lives to reach Europe

Pakistan foreign ministry evaluating World Cup participation in India

Read more stories