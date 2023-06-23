AVN 42.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.4%)
Punjab governor for promotion of positive attitudes in society

Recorder Report Published 23 Jun, 2023 06:00am

LAHORE: Punjab Governor, Muhammad Balighur Rehman, while emphasising the need for promotion of positive attitudes in the society said that teachers can play an important role in promoting tolerance and harmony.

While speaking at a seminar on promoting tolerance and harmony, here at Government Graduate College for Women, Gulberg on Thursday, he said that Islam is a complete code of life which teaches us love, peace and tolerance and we should take guidance from principles of Islam.

“All of us should strive to create a society that is free from intolerance and hatred,” he said, adding: “The people who create hatred and despair in the society should be discouraged.”

He said that the teachers should pay special attention to character building of the students. In order to promote tolerance in the society, it is important to keep an eye on one's own shortcomings and see the virtues of others, he said, adding: “It is also very important to understand the point of view of others.”

DPI Colleges Dr Ansar Azhar said that the series of seminars for promoting tolerance and tolerance in the society were being held all over Punjab, which hopefully would yield positive results.

Director Colleges Lahore Division Dr Zahid Mian, Principal College Dr Nighat Naheed, former MPA Ms Salma Butt and Muzammal Mahmood and a large number of female students attended the seminar.

