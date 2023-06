WASHINGTON: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi promised Thursday to work towards "peace" in Ukraine, on a visit to Washington which has hoped for New Delhi to break with Russia.

"From the very beginning of the events in Ukraine, India has put an emphasis on resolution of disputes, dialogue and diplomacy," Modi told reporters alongside President Joe Biden.

India will do 'whatever we can' on Ukraine crisis: Modi

"We are completely ready to contribute in any way we can to restore peace."