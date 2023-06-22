AVN 42.38 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-2.51%)
BAFL 28.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.35%)
BOP 3.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 2.86 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.35%)
DFML 10.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.86%)
DGKC 49.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.28%)
EPCL 40.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.4%)
FCCL 11.69 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.83%)
FFL 5.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.72%)
FLYNG 5.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.89%)
GGL 9.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.74%)
HUBC 64.75 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.08%)
HUMNL 5.78 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.35%)
KAPCO 20.56 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.03%)
KEL 1.68 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (6.33%)
LOTCHEM 24.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-5.89%)
MLCF 27.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.88%)
NETSOL 73.92 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-1.7%)
OGDC 74.47 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.66%)
PAEL 9.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.74%)
PIBTL 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.32%)
PPL 56.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.42%)
PRL 13.36 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
SILK 1.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.99%)
SNGP 42.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.31%)
TELE 6.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.21%)
TPLP 11.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.69%)
TRG 89.38 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-1.51%)
UNITY 14.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.67%)
WTL 1.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 3,958 Decreased By -7.8 (-0.2%)
BR30 13,545 Decreased By -11.6 (-0.09%)
KSE100 40,152 Decreased By -68.7 (-0.17%)
KSE30 14,175 Decreased By -3.2 (-0.02%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 22, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

60bn euros pledged for Ukraine recovery as conference ends

Reuters Published 22 Jun, 2023 07:57pm
<p>Photo: AFP</p>

Photo: AFP

LONDON: Foreign donors have pledged 60 billion euros ($66 billion) of new financial support for Ukraine, the UK said Thursday, as an international conference aimed at funding the war-ravaged country’s reconstruction closed.

“We had not envisaged this to be a pledging conference. Nevertheless, today at this conference, we can announce a combined 60 billion euros in support to Ukraine,” said James Cleverly, foreign minister of the UK, which hosted the meeting.

The commitments from governments and international organisations target supporting Ukraine in the short- and medium-term, Cleverly said at the closing session of the London conference.

“This provides us with the medium-term predictable support that will unlock the macro-economic stability that Ukraine needs,” he said, adding that efforts were now focused on unlocking “the enormous potential of the private sector”.

US to provide $1.3bn of additional aid to Ukraine, says Blinken

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmygal attended the conference, telling delegates that “we are starting to rebuild Ukraine this year, we are not waiting for the end of the war” as he thanked them for their financial backing.

“We are much closer to fully mobilising the $14.1 billion we need,” he added, referring to a World Bank estimate of what is urgently required.

In the medium-term, more than $400 billion will be needed to rejuvenate the Ukrainian economy, according to estimates.

Shmygal also welcomed the commitment of “almost all” of those present in supporting the idea that Russia “must pay for its crimes and the destruction it has caused in Ukraine”.

“We need to finalise a compensation mechanism that will allow frozen Russian assets to be used to rebuild Ukraine,” he urged, with international efforts currently mired in legal discussions.

One of the conference’s main goals was to involve the private sector by putting in place mechanisms to guarantee investments in Ukraine, whose army is currently in the midst of a counter-offensive against Russian forces.

Nearly 500 companies from 42 countries have pledged to play their part, Cleverly said.

The bulk of the 60 billion euros comes from a 50-billion-euro aid package that the European Union plans to roll out until 2027, which was announced on the eve of the conference.

The United States also announced $1.3 billion in aid, targeting the energy and infrastructure sectors in particular.

Ukraine Ukraine crisis Ukraine aid James Cleverly

Comments

1000 characters

60bn euros pledged for Ukraine recovery as conference ends

UAE’s AD Ports signs deal with KPT to operate Karachi Terminal

PM Shehbaz meets IMF MD Georgieva with hope of programme revival

Paris summit: PM Shehbaz meets Saudi crown prince MBS

3rd straight gain: rupee settles at 286.73 against US dollar

China says US should act to undo negative impact of Biden’s Xi remark

Government extends public holidays, includes June 28

World Bank unveils debt payment pause for disaster-hit countries

Military court trials: 7-member SC bench adjourns hearing

Bank of England hikes rates to 5% in surprise move to tackle stubborn inflation

Pakistan will not hold talks with TTP: Foreign Office

Read more stories