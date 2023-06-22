AVN 43.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-2.51%)
Pakistan

118 cattle markets set up across Punjab

Recorder Report Published 22 Jun, 2023 05:45am

LAHORE: The Punjab Local Government Department has established 118 cattle markets and 182 cattle sale points across the province for the convenience of people to purchase sacrificial animals for Eid-ul-Azha.

“Temporary sale points have been established wherein the buying and selling of sacrificial animals are going on,” said Punjab Local Government Secretary Pervez Iqbal while talking to the media on Wednesday.

He further said that 34 cattle markets and sale points in Bahawalpur, 42 in Dera Ghazi Khan, 34 in Faisalabad, 23 in Gujranwala, 22 in Gujarat, 31 in Multan, 32 in Lahore, 26 in Rawalpindi, 21 in Sahiwal and 35 in Sargodha are functional. He averred that 3,000 workers of the department had been deputed to run these cattle markets and sale points. “Best facilities were being ensured for citizens in the livestock markets,” he added.

Meanwhile, the secretary directed the chief officers across the province to immediately visit the temporary sale points and review the facilities and send him a report. “No cattle sale point would be allowed to work other than those notified by the government and strict action would be taken against the violators,” he added and appealed to the public to buy animals only from the cattle markets approved by the government and not to fall into the hands of lawless elements.

