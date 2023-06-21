AVN 43.47 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.58%)
BAFL 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
BOP 3.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.37%)
CNERGY 2.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.38%)
DFML 10.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.04%)
DGKC 49.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.2%)
EPCL 40.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-2.04%)
FCCL 11.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.95%)
FFL 5.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.59%)
FLYNG 5.60 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.72%)
GGL 9.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.96%)
HUBC 64.06 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-1.73%)
HUMNL 5.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.37%)
KAPCO 20.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.86%)
KEL 1.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.25%)
LOTCHEM 26.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.75%)
MLCF 27.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
NETSOL 75.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.05%)
OGDC 73.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.03%)
PAEL 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.44%)
PIBTL 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.78%)
PPL 56.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-1.48%)
PRL 13.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-3.05%)
SILK 1.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.88%)
SNGP 42.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.51%)
TELE 6.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.9%)
TPLP 11.66 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.52%)
TRG 90.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-2.42%)
UNITY 14.85 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.68%)
WTL 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.65%)
BR100 3,966 Decreased By -37.8 (-0.94%)
BR30 13,557 Decreased By -193.8 (-1.41%)
KSE100 40,221 Decreased By -432.2 (-1.06%)
KSE30 14,178 Decreased By -129 (-0.9%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 21, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

US to provide $1.3bn of additional aid to Ukraine, says Blinken

Reuters Published 21 Jun, 2023 02:43pm

LONDON: The United States will send $1.3 billion more in aid to Ukraine to help the conflict-hit country overhaul its energy grid and modernise its ports, railways and other infrastructure, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday.

“Recovery is about laying the foundation for Ukraine to thrive as a secure, independent country, fully intergrated with Europe, connected to markets around the world,” Blinken told the Ukraine Recovery Conference in London.

“With the support of the US Congress, we will provide more than $1.3 billion in additional aid to help Ukraine toward that goal.”

Of that amount, $520 million will go towards helping Ukraine overhaul its battered energy grid, while $657 million will be used to help modernise its border crossings, ports, rail lines and other critical infrastructure, Blinken said.

Blinken says US, China both want to ‘stabilise’ ties

About $100 million will be used to help digitise Ukraine’s customs and other systems “to boost speed and to cut corruption” and another $35 million to help Ukrainian businesses through financing and insurance.

The new aid comes on top of more than $20 billion in economic and development assistance the United States has provided to Ukraine, Blinken said.

United States US Congress US Secretary of State Antony Blinken Ukraine aid RUssia Ukraine war Ukraine dam flood

Comments

1000 characters

US to provide $1.3bn of additional aid to Ukraine, says Blinken

President Alvi approves Justice Qazi Faez Isa’s appointment as next chief justice of Pakistan

Rupee improves, settles at 286.98 against US dollar

Paris summit: PM Shehbaz to present stance on global financial firms’ restructuring

FIA arrests Chaudhry Parvez Elahi from jail

Former aviation minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan arrested in Islamabad

Pakistan ranked in bottom 5 of World Economic Forum gender gap report

‘Underwater noises’ detected in missing sub search: US Coast Guard

A day after Blinken visits Beijing, Biden calls Chinese President Xi a ‘dictator’

Pakistan’s startup Abhi selected among WEF’s ‘Technology Pioneers’

KE reluctant to constitute BoD due to legal hitch

Read more stories