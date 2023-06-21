PM to leave for France tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will embark on a two-day official visit to France tomorrow (Thursday) to participate in the New Global Financing Pact Summit being held in Paris from June 22-23, 2023.

According to a statement of the Foreign Office, the prime minister is undertaking the visit at the invitation of French President Emmanuel Macron.

“The Summit affords an opportunity for the leaders to discuss the contours of a new global architecture capable of meeting the challenges of financing sustainable development, environment, energy transition and climate change agenda,” said a statement of the Foreign Office.

In the run-up to other important international events and conferences during the next two years, the Summit aims to define the principles and steps required for a comprehensive reform of the international financial system and pave the way for a more balanced and fair partnership between the North and the South.

