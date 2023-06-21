ATC issues non-bailable warrants for IK, other PTI leaders

LAHORE: An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Tuesday issued non-bailable arrest warrants for PTI Chief Imran Khan, Mian Hammad Azhar, Mian Aslam Iqbal and other party leaders in cases pertaining to the May 9 riots.

The court issued non-bailable arrest on the request of investigating officer (IO).

The IO asked the court to issue non-bailable arrest warrants of PTI leaders Hammad Azhar and Mian Aslam named in the FIRs while Imran Khan, Jamshed Iqbal, Musarrat Jamshed, Murad Saeed and Hassan Khan Niazi were involved through supplementary statements.

The first information reports (FIRs) were registered at Naseerabad and Model Town police stations for torching a container at Kalma Chowk and the PML-N office in Model Town.

During the violent protests, the PTI supporters allegedly attacked and torched state installations. Hundreds of PTI

leaders and workers were also arrested after the authorities launched a crackdown to detain the suspects involved in the vandalism.

