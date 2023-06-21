KARACHI: On Monday at PMEX the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 10.257 billion and the number of lots traded was 8,486.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 3.918 billion, followed by Currencies through COTS (PKR 3.175 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 954.354 million), NSDQ 100 (PKR 622.400 million), Silver (PKR 520.617 million), Japan Equity (PKR 451.663 million), Platinum (PKR 221.430 million), DJ (PKR 198.305 million), Natural Gas (PKR 91.890 million), SP 500 (PKR 63.905 million), Copper (PKR 20.007 million) and Brent (PKR 19.464 million).

