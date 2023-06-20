Economic crisis: PM calls for ‘minimum common national agenda’

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday called for minimum common national agenda to steer the country out of the current economic crisis, deal with external and internal challenges and put Pakistan on the path of development and prosperity.

He was addressing the Prime Minister’s National Innovation Awards ceremony held under the aegis of the Prime Minister’s Youth Programme under which a total of Rs160 million were distributed among more than 100 talented youths for achieving innovative business projects.

“Pakistan is facing financial challenges, but I’m confident that we would be able to steer the country out of these crises. Such situations come in the history of nations… The Pakistani nation has to make the determination and chart its way forward and once they decide, then nothing could hamper it,” he said.

Shehbaz Sharif expressed his gratitude to China for supporting Pakistan during the economic constraints by extending $1 billion loan facility.

Political stability key to economic strength: PM

During the last 75 years, he added that foreign debt proved a hefty burden upon Pakistan, adding that those nations have progressed that utilized the foreign loans and returned it on the basis of their talent, honesty and skills.

“We have to get rid of the foreign debt, as we cannot thrive on foreign borrowing,” he said, adding the country is gifted with precious resources that need to be utilised properly.

Without naming the previous PTI government, the premier said that he would not go into details about the manmade crises in the past, adding that we should be determined to change the fate of Pakistan without seeking foreign debt.

He added that there should be an end to the leg-pulling and blame game, adding that all need to agree upon a common national agenda as being practised by different countries.

The prime minister emphasized on a minimum common agenda, including foreign and economic policies, to steer the country out of existing challenges. “We also have to agree on a national agenda to put Pakistan on the path of development and prosperity,” he further emphasized.

He regretted that statements by certain leaders during the previous PTI government had annoyed Pakistan’s all-weather friend China.

Despite all this, he continued that China stood by Pakistan in a difficult time, adding that China had made a $30 billion investment in the flagship, China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

He also lauded the role of other friendly countries, including Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and Qatar.

The prime minister also lauded the role of the youth in the nation building, saying that the entire nation is proud of its talented youth who are showing their innovative skills in different sectors, including bio-fuel, automobile, traffic lights, and information technology.

He expressed the resolve that the government while utilising the potential and talent of the youth will change the destiny of Pakistan. He stressed the need for making huge investments in the country’s youth.

Earlier, addressing the ceremony, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Shaza Fatima Khawaja said the government has disbursed Rs30 billion under Prime Minister’s Business Loan Scheme among the talented youth during the past five months.

She said that the Prime Minister’s Youth Programme was launched in 2013 under which thousands of youth are being benefited. She added that the government has distributed free-of-cost laptops among one million deserving and talented youth across the country.

She further stated that the IT industry can put Pakistan on the path of development, adding that youth are the real asset and investment in them is the real investment for a brighter future for the country.

On the occasion, the prime minister called the Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Pakistan, Khazar Farhadov, on stage and appreciated Azeri leadership for an agreement to supply LNG to Pakistan.

