Al-Qadir Trust case: Interim bail of IK, spouse extended till July 4

Fazal Sher Published 20 Jun, 2023 03:16am

ISLAMABAD: The Accountability Court on Monday extended interim bail of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former premier Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi in the £190 million National Crime Agency (NCA) scam (Al-Qadir Trust case) till July 4.

AC Judge Muhammad Bashir, while hearing the PTI chief’s plea seeking an extension in the interim bail in the Al-Qadir Trust case, extended Khan’s interim bail and his wife against the surety bonds of Rs500,000 till July 4.

Khan and his wife appeared before the court amid tight security arrangements.

Khan’s counsel Khawaja Haris and NAB Deputy Prosecutor General Sardar Muzaffar Abbasi appeared before the court.

During the hearing, Haris argued before the court requesting it to extend his client’s interim bail. NAB Deputy Prosecutor General Abbasi opposed Khan’s counsel’s request.

The court after hearing arguments approved Khan’s plea and extended the interim bail of Khan and his wife till July 4

The NAB has already summoned Khan on June 21 in the Toshakhana case and his wife on June 22 in the Al-Qadir Trust case for recording their statements.

The bureau has directed both to bring along with the relevant record of the cases.

