AVN 44.44 Decreased By ▼ -2.62 (-5.57%)
BAFL 28.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.63%)
BOP 3.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.63%)
CNERGY 2.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-3.96%)
DFML 10.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.59%)
DGKC 50.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-1.88%)
EPCL 41.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.2%)
FCCL 11.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.92%)
FFL 5.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.91%)
FLYNG 5.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.35%)
GGL 9.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.87%)
HUBC 64.31 Decreased By ▼ -2.18 (-3.28%)
HUMNL 5.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.51%)
KAPCO 21.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.39%)
KEL 1.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.07%)
LOTCHEM 26.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.2%)
MLCF 27.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.72%)
NETSOL 75.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-1.27%)
OGDC 73.69 Decreased By ▼ -2.11 (-2.78%)
PAEL 9.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.29%)
PIBTL 3.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-6.71%)
PPL 56.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.30 (-3.92%)
PRL 13.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.28%)
SILK 1.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.88%)
SNGP 42.33 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.81%)
TELE 6.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.78%)
TPLP 11.56 Decreased By ▼ -2.04 (-15%)
TRG 92.52 Decreased By ▼ -1.98 (-2.1%)
UNITY 14.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.28%)
WTL 1.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.75%)
BR100 3,999 Decreased By -77.8 (-1.91%)
BR30 13,663 Decreased By -347.5 (-2.48%)
KSE100 40,621 Decreased By -680.1 (-1.65%)
KSE30 14,261 Decreased By -280.6 (-1.93%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 20, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Deprivations of Baloch people: JI holds Sardars of Balochistan responsible

Recorder Report Published 20 Jun, 2023 03:16am

LAHORE Jamaat-e-Islami Balochistan secretary general Maulana Hidayat ur Rehman Baloch has held the Sardars of Balochistan and their sponsors equally responsible for the deprivations of the people of the province.

“We are Pakistanis, not traitors. Stop deserting us,” he said while addressing a press conference at Lahore Press Club on Monday.

Balochistan Rights Movement (Haq Do Tehreek Balochistan) chairman, Baloch, who recently secured bail from the Supreme Court after four and half months’ detention on false and fabricated charges, said he was put in jail only because he was demanding clean drinking water, education and health facilities for the locals of Gwadar.

He said the people of Balochistan wanted due share in the CPEC and they were not opposing any development. He said the inhuman treatment with the locals on security check posts was cause of concern for him, demanding removal of unnecessary pickets.

Baloch expressed concern over corruption and unfair distribution of resources and said over 70 percent money from a project went unchecked in the province. He said the people of Balochistan were not against Punjab and Punjabis, rather both faced oppression from the hands of powerful and feudal lords.

He said there was not even a single hospital in Gwadar and other areas for the local community and poor had to go to Karachi for minor treatments. He said the plunder of the resources of Balochistan continued and those who were the real owners of the wealth were deprived. He said he would continue raising voice for the rights of the people.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Supreme Court CPEC Maulana Hidayat ur Rehman Baloch Jamaat e Islami Balochistan Sardars of Balochistan

Comments

1000 characters

Deprivations of Baloch people: JI holds Sardars of Balochistan responsible

Rs750bn Balochistan budget presented

Jul-May period: C/A deficit narrows by 81pc on lower import bill

Economic crisis: PM calls for ‘minimum common national agenda’

Super tax waiver, tax on real estate, agri sectors in phases proposed

Budget debate: Over Rs41.367trn charged expenditure to be tabled in NA

Senate wraps up budget debate

4-month Rs 1.719trn Punjab budget unveiled

July-May period: Release of Rs703.6bn funds authorised for uplift projects

Flood allocation: Sindh’s reservations will be addressed without delay: Dar

Apex court reserves judgement on SC Act

Read more stories