Deprivations of Baloch people: JI holds Sardars of Balochistan responsible

LAHORE Jamaat-e-Islami Balochistan secretary general Maulana Hidayat ur Rehman Baloch has held the Sardars of Balochistan and their sponsors equally responsible for the deprivations of the people of the province.

“We are Pakistanis, not traitors. Stop deserting us,” he said while addressing a press conference at Lahore Press Club on Monday.

Balochistan Rights Movement (Haq Do Tehreek Balochistan) chairman, Baloch, who recently secured bail from the Supreme Court after four and half months’ detention on false and fabricated charges, said he was put in jail only because he was demanding clean drinking water, education and health facilities for the locals of Gwadar.

He said the people of Balochistan wanted due share in the CPEC and they were not opposing any development. He said the inhuman treatment with the locals on security check posts was cause of concern for him, demanding removal of unnecessary pickets.

Baloch expressed concern over corruption and unfair distribution of resources and said over 70 percent money from a project went unchecked in the province. He said the people of Balochistan were not against Punjab and Punjabis, rather both faced oppression from the hands of powerful and feudal lords.

He said there was not even a single hospital in Gwadar and other areas for the local community and poor had to go to Karachi for minor treatments. He said the plunder of the resources of Balochistan continued and those who were the real owners of the wealth were deprived. He said he would continue raising voice for the rights of the people.

