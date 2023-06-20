Bushra Bibi’s case: NAB allowed a chance to submit record

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Monday allowed the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) an opportunity to submit details in a case against Bushra Bibi, the wife of PTI Chief, till June 21.

Earlier a counsel for the Bureau requested for more time to furnish a report on Al-Qadir Trust inquiry pending against Bushra Bibi. A law officer also submitted reports on behalf of the police of Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) provinces saying no case had been registered against the petitioner.

Previously, an additional attorney general had told the court that Islamabad police registered a case against the wife of PTI Chairman on charges of forgery in the sale of Toshakhana gifts. Kohsar police of Islamabad registered the FIR against the PTI chief, his wife, ex-accountability czar Shahzad Akbar, PTI leader Zulfi Bukhari and others on a complaint of a trader.

The trader alleged that the suspects committed fraud and forgery by misusing the letterheads and signatures of his business showing sale purchase of the Toshakhana gifts including watches and cufflinks.

