AVN 44.44 Decreased By ▼ -2.62 (-5.57%)
BAFL 28.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.63%)
BOP 3.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.63%)
CNERGY 2.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-3.96%)
DFML 10.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.59%)
DGKC 50.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-1.88%)
EPCL 41.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.2%)
FCCL 11.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.92%)
FFL 5.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.91%)
FLYNG 5.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.35%)
GGL 9.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.87%)
HUBC 64.31 Decreased By ▼ -2.18 (-3.28%)
HUMNL 5.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.51%)
KAPCO 21.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.39%)
KEL 1.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.07%)
LOTCHEM 26.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.2%)
MLCF 27.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.72%)
NETSOL 75.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-1.27%)
OGDC 73.69 Decreased By ▼ -2.11 (-2.78%)
PAEL 9.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.29%)
PIBTL 3.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-6.71%)
PPL 56.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.30 (-3.92%)
PRL 13.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.28%)
SILK 1.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.88%)
SNGP 42.33 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.81%)
TELE 6.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.78%)
TPLP 11.56 Decreased By ▼ -2.04 (-15%)
TRG 92.52 Decreased By ▼ -1.98 (-2.1%)
UNITY 14.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.28%)
WTL 1.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.75%)
BR100 3,999 Decreased By -77.8 (-1.91%)
BR30 13,663 Decreased By -347.5 (-2.48%)
KSE100 40,621 Decreased By -680.1 (-1.65%)
KSE30 14,261 Decreased By -280.6 (-1.93%)
Jun 20, 2023
Markets

PMEX daily trading report

Recorder Report Published 20 Jun, 2023 03:16am

KARACHI: On Friday at PMEX the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 15.873 billion and the number of lots traded was 13,022.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 6.863 billion, followed by Currencies through COTS (PKR 4.391 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 1.784 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 1.091 billion), Japan Equity (PKR 561.245 million), Silver (PKR 465.815 million), Platinum (PKR 210.555 million), SP 500 (PKR 186.366 million), DJ (PKR 159.683 million), Natural Gas (PKR 105.312 million), Brent (PKR 28.991 million) and Copper (PKR 24.609 million).

In Agricultural commodities, 2 lots of Cotton amounting to PKR 2.339 million were traded.

PMEX PMEX daily trading report

