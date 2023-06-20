KARACHI: On Friday at PMEX the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 15.873 billion and the number of lots traded was 13,022.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 6.863 billion, followed by Currencies through COTS (PKR 4.391 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 1.784 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 1.091 billion), Japan Equity (PKR 561.245 million), Silver (PKR 465.815 million), Platinum (PKR 210.555 million), SP 500 (PKR 186.366 million), DJ (PKR 159.683 million), Natural Gas (PKR 105.312 million), Brent (PKR 28.991 million) and Copper (PKR 24.609 million).

In Agricultural commodities, 2 lots of Cotton amounting to PKR 2.339 million were traded.

