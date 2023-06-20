Markets
Last date of renunciation/payment
KARACHI: Last dates of renunciation/payment....
==================================================================================================
Company Trading in Last Date of Last Date for Premium/
L/Right w.e.f Trading Payment/Ren Discount
==================================================================================================
Modaraba A l-Mali 6-Jun-23 23-Jun-23 5-Jul-23 /-
(MODAMR2)
==================================================================================================
