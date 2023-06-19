AVN 47.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.65%)
Wali (Bettani) oil & gas field: OGDCL announces commencement of production

Press Release Published 19 Jun, 2023 06:55am

ISLAMABAD: Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL), the operator of the Wali (Bettani) Exploration License with a 100 percent working interest announced the commencement of production from the Wali (Bettani) Oil & Gas Field situated in District Lakki Marwat, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province.

OGDCL has successfully completed the installation of all necessary production facilities, which include well flow lines, gathering network, separators, dehydration plant, membrane unit, crude oil storage tanks, and dispatch gantries. These facilities have been installed by OGDCL team utilizing in-house expertise and resources.

The Development of early production facility did not involve any import or local procurement as equipment available at other facilities was refurbished, remodeled and upgraded for utilization at Wali (Bettani).

OGDCL commences oil & gas production from KPK field

Going forward OGDCL will drill two additional wells i.e. Wali Deep #1 and Wali # 02 during the next few months. Upon completion of these wells production would enhance to 50 MMSCF/Day with 3000 bbl of oil.

The production from Wali (Bettani) field will help in meeting energy requirement of the Country and mitigate reliance on imported energy.

The initial production will help in saving US $ 43 M foreign exchange annually and upon full production by the end of FY 2023-24 the savings would surpass US$ 176 M.

This is indeed a proud amount for the OGDCL family for contributing to the prosperity of Pakistan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

