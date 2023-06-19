AVN 47.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.65%)
Blinken, Qin hold ‘candid’ talks, US and China agree to meet again

Reuters Published 19 Jun, 2023 06:55am

BEIJING: The US secretary of state and Chinese foreign minister on Sunday held what both called candid and constructive talks on their differences from Taiwan to trade but seemed to agree on little beyond keeping the conversation going with an eventual meeting in Washington.

Speaking after a 5-1/2 hour meeting followed by a dinner, US and Chinese officials both emphasized their desire for stable and predictable relations, but China was clear it regards Taiwan as the most important issue and greatest risk.

Making the first visit to China by a US secretary of state in five years, Antony Blinken stressed “the need to reduce the risk of misperception and miscalculation” in his talks with Foreign Minister Qin Gang, the State Department said.

“Qin Gang pointed out that the Taiwan issue is the core of China’s core interests, the most important issue in Sino-US relations, and the most prominent risk,” Chinese state media quoted Qin as having told the top US diplomat.

Before the talks, US officials saw little chance of any breakthrough on the long list of disputes between the world’s two largest economies, which range from trade and US efforts to hold back China’s semiconductor industry to the status of self-governed Taiwan and Beijing’s human rights record.

Ties between the countries have deteriorated across the board, raising concern they might one day clash militarily over the self-governed island of Taiwan, which China claims as its own. Blinken’s visit was closely followed by the rest of the world as any escalation between super powers could have worldwide repercussions on anything from financial markets to trade routes and practices and global supply chains.

Particularly alarming for China’s neighbours has been Beijing’s reluctance to engage in regular military-to-military talks with Washington.

In strikingly similar language, both sides said the talks were useful, with a US spokesman describing them as “candid, substantive, and constructive” and Chinese state media characterizing them as “candid, in depth and constructive.”

However, they did not appear to agree on much beyond that Qin should visit Washington to continue the conversation at a time both sides found convenient but neither specified.

Both sides, however, emphasized the importance of making it easier for their citizens to visit, with Chinese state media saying they agreed to discuss increasing passenger flights and welcoming more students and business people.

Taiwan Antony Blinken Chinese Foreign Minister US and China Qin Gang

