Special Olympics Pakistan contingent: Jubilee Life Insurance supports send-off

ISLAMABAD: Jubilee Life Insurance, Pakistan’s largest private sector insurance company, proudly supported the send-off event for the Special Olympics Pakistan contingent participating in the prestigious Special Olympics World Games, Berlin, 2023. The reception, organized and hosted by Ronak Lakhani, Chairperson of Special Olympics Pakistan, was held in Karachi to honour the athletes and showcase the spirit of inclusivity.

Jubilee Life Insurance recognizes the importance of promoting sports and embracing diversity across all segments of society. As a responsible corporate social entity, Jubilee Life Insurance is committed to supporting initiatives that foster inclusivity and provide equal opportunities for special individuals.

Farhan Akhtar Faridi, Group Head - Retail Operations, Marketing and Administration, Jubilee Life Insurance, expressed his enthusiasm about supporting the Special Olympics Pakistan contingent, “At Jubilee Life Insurance, we firmly believe in the power of sports to bring people together and include everyone from different segments of the society. It is an honour for us to contribute to the success of the Special Olympics Pakistan team, and we wish them the very best in their endeavours at the Special Olympics World Games.”

The send-off reception brought together a diverse gathering of athletes, coaches, parents of the participants, Special Olympics Pakistan’s Brand Ambassador, Yasmin Haider, renowned actress Sarwat Gilani, and other esteemed dignitaries. The event served as a platform to celebrate the exceptional achievements of the Special Olympics Pakistan contingent, who will be representing the nation with pride at the Special Olympics World Games.

The Special Olympics World Games, scheduled from June 17 to 25, is a remarkable international event that showcases the extraordinary talents and abilities of athletes with intellectual disabilities. Pakistan is sending a strong contingent comprising 87 athletes and 30 coaches, who have undergone rigorous training and demonstrated exceptional skills to secure their place in this prestigious competition.

Jubilee Life Insurance remains dedicated to its vision of serving the community and creating a positive impact on society.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023