Balochistan budget for FY 2023-24 to be presented on Monday

The Balochistan government will present the budget for the fiscal year 2023-24 on Monday (tomorrow), the Finance Department officials said on Sunday, Aaj News reported.

Earlier, the Balochistan government had postponed the presentation of the provincial budget for the financial year 2023.

The bud­get was scheduled to be presented on 16 June 2023, in the provincial assembly. However, the date for the budget an­nouncement was extended as MPAs and ministers belonging to differ­ent political parties had suggested new development schemes in the budget, sources in the Finance Department said.

Last month, Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo had said that the size of the development budget would be increased for keeping unnecessary expenses to a minimum level.

He shared these views while talking to provincial ministers and Members of the Provincial Assembly (MPAs) called on him at CM Secretariat.

In the meeting, the budget development requirements for the next financial year and the proposals of the members were also reviewed.

In the budget of the next financial year, priority will be given to the completion of ongoing projects and new collective development projects. The Chief Minister said that all available resources would be utilized for public welfare projects.