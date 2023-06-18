Ogra raids filling stations

ISLAMABAD: The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) committed to upholding consumer rights under its “Zero Tolerance Policy”.

OGRA enforcement along team with the local administration of district Sheikhupura conducted surprise inspection to address a rising number of complaints from the public.

A dedicated enforcement team, in response to these concerns, conducted comprehensive inspections of multiple filling stations in the area.

During the investigations, two filling stations in Tehsil Sharaqpur Shareef of Sheikhupura district were flagged for engaging in the unethical practice of under-filling petroleum products.

Disturbingly, it was discovered that digital devices were illicitly installed within the dispensers, enabling the stations to deliberately provide up to 50 per cent less fuel through remote control manipulation.

The OGRA, resolute in its commitment to safeguarding consumer interests, has taken immediate and stringent measures against the perpetrators. FIRs (first information reports) have been registered under the “Price Control and Prevention of Profiteering and Hoarding Act, 1977.”

Local authorities have seized the devices equipped with remote control functionality, and as a result of the investigation, six individuals have been apprehended.

“OGRA is dedicated to eliminating such malpractices and ensuring the fair treatment of consumers in the oil and gas sector,” Spokesman OGRA said.

The OGRA urges the public to report any suspicions or complaints regarding under filling or other related issues through its helpline or citizen’s portal for swift action.

The OGRA remains steadfast in its mission to uphold the rights and interests of consumers, ensuring a level playing field and fostering a trustworthy environment across the petroleum industry.

