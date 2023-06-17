AVN 47.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.65%)
BAFL 28.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.69%)
BOP 3.57 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.26%)
DFML 10.97 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
DGKC 50.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.06%)
EPCL 41.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.02%)
FCCL 12.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.07%)
FFL 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.85%)
FLYNG 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.53%)
GGL 10.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.88%)
HUBC 66.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.91%)
HUMNL 5.96 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.53%)
KAPCO 21.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.37%)
KEL 1.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-6.29%)
LOTCHEM 27.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.04%)
MLCF 28.27 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.47%)
NETSOL 77.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-0.99%)
OGDC 76.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.39%)
PAEL 9.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.85%)
PIBTL 4.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.71%)
PPL 58.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.53%)
PRL 14.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.91%)
SILK 1.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.9%)
SNGP 41.89 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.67%)
TELE 6.86 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.29%)
TPLP 13.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.81%)
TRG 94.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.68%)
UNITY 14.75 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.96%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.87%)
BR100 4,077 Decreased By -20 (-0.49%)
BR30 14,010 Decreased By -85.2 (-0.6%)
KSE100 41,301 Decreased By -67.9 (-0.16%)
KSE30 14,541 Decreased By -50.3 (-0.34%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 17, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Import restriction: Suzuki apprises Qamar about its ‘plight’

Mushtaq Ghumman Published 17 Jun, 2023 06:13am

ISLAMABAD: Japanese car assembler M/s Suzuki on Friday shared its woes with respect to restriction on imports with Minister for Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar. According to M/s Suzuki Motors, since last June, due to import restriction, the company is unable to make payment to its foreign suppliers.

The car assembler informed the Minister that it has already suffered huge loss of Rs 19 billion till first quarter of outgoing fiscal year.

“Our survival is at stake. We have written letters to State Bank of Pakistan for facilitation and support but nothing has happened,” the sources quoted Suzuki delegation as conveying to the Minister. M/s Suzuki has submitted the following requests to Commerce Minister: (i) immediate release of consignments at port that were shipped after January 18, 2023; and (ii) payment of long pending invoice to the company’s foreign supplier.

According to an official statement issued by the Commerce Ministry, a three-member delegation led by Masafumi Harano, the Asia Head of Suzuki Motors, held a crucial meeting with the Federal Minister for Commerce in his chamber.

The meeting was attended by Hiroshi Kawamura, MD PSMCL, and Shafiq Ahmed Shaikh, Head of PR at Pak Suzuki. The purpose of their discussion was twofold: to address matters of mutual interest and deliberate on import-related issues, Commerce Ministry said, adding that Masafumi Harano emphasized the import restrictions issues and stressed the need for a conducive business environment that promotes growth and competitiveness.

The Minister expressed his willingness to address these concerns and assured Harano of the government’s commitment to facilitate a conducive import framework. The meeting concluded positively with both parties reaffirming their dedication to fostering a mutually beneficial partnership that will drive the growth of the automotive sector in the country.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

suzuki SBP Syed Naveed Qamar Japanese carmaker Federal Minister for Commerce LCs Suzuki motors import restriction

Comments

1000 characters

Import restriction: Suzuki apprises Qamar about its ‘plight’

Bonus share, super tax: Senate panel rejects all sections of Finance Bill

Response to MPs’ queries about IMF: Dar says ‘odd politics’ being played against country

Reserves, IMF term: $1bn Chinese loan received

Carbon credits auction for Pakistan mangrove project oversubscribed

ECC advises PD: RLNG demand be firmed up 3 months in advance

Gas supply from Wali field begins

ECP empowered to decide election date: Bill aimed at reducing disqualification term passed by Senate

Rice export: Russia confirms registration of 15 more Pakistani mills

90pc KE reconciliation process over: Rs170bn record subsidy to be given to Karachiites: govt

Biparjoy weakens

Read more stories