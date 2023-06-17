AVN 47.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.65%)
Secretariat employees: Punjab govt announces executive allowance

Itrat Bashir Published 17 Jun, 2023 06:13am

LAHORE: The Punjab government has announced to give executive allowance at the rate of 1.5 times the monthly basic pay to grade 17 to 22 government officers working in the Punjab Secretariat, which would be applicable from April 20.

As per a notification issued by the Punjab Finance Department, in continuation of the finance department’s notification (FD.PR.12-7/2018, dated April 27, 2021) and in pursuance of the cabinet decision and under the provisions of Section 23 of the Punjab Civil Servants Act 1974, the Punjab Governor has granted executive allowance at 1.5 times of the monthly basic pay to the officers on the cadre strength of Services and General Administrative Department (officers belonging to the Pakistan Administrative Service and Provincial Management Service), irrespective of their posting against cadre posts or otherwise.

However, it stated that the officers on deputation or technical quota (from federal or provincial governments), posted by the Services, Admin and Establishment Wing (of Services and General Administrative Department) against the cadre posts would be entitled to draw the executive allowance only after the approval of Cabinet on a case-to-case basis.

The allowance would be admissible during the entire period of Officer on Special Duty (OSD) waiting for posting. It was not admissible to the officers on extraordinary leave (without pay) or earned leave beyond 90 days.

Moreover, those officers who opted for incentive allowance over executive allowance would now also be entitled to the executive allowance with effect from April 20; however, officers employed on pay packages other than basic pay scales (such as on contract and management position scales) or drawing superior executive allowance were not entitled to it. This allowance would not be counted toward pension, commutation and gratuity.

