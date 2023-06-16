Federal Budget: BAP Senator for addressing plight of Baloch people

ISLAMABAD: Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) Senator Danesh Kumar has said that the plight of the people of Balochistan needs to be addressed in the new federal budget.

“Balochistan has long been ignored in the budget and there is a need to divert more resources to the province to improve the living standard of the people,” he said at the Senate session on Thursday.

Independent Senator Asad Junejo recommended to the government to shift to electric vehicles, “which will not only save foreign exchange incurred on petrol and diesel, but also help protect the environment.”

Fawzia Arshad from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) criticised the budget as it “does not meet the hopes of the people.”

She said Pakistan has become the most expensive country in South Asia due to inefficient policies of the government.

PTI’s Dr Zarqa Suharwardy Taimur emphasised on broadening the tax net to strengthen the economy.

Another PTI leader Falak Naz said the budget has nothing for the poor and only serves the interests of the affluent class.

Palwasha Khan from Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) urged the government to increase the raise in the salaries and pensions of current and retired employees announced in the budget. The Senate was adjourned till today (Friday).

