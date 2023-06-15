AVN 47.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-2.39%)
BAFL 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.04%)
BOP 3.59 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.28%)
CNERGY 3.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.63%)
DFML 11.50 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.97%)
DGKC 50.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.13%)
EPCL 42.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.91%)
FCCL 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.82%)
FFL 5.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.5%)
FLYNG 5.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.03%)
GGL 10.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.68%)
HUBC 66.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.45%)
HUMNL 5.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 21.99 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.18%)
KEL 1.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.56%)
LOTCHEM 27.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.27%)
MLCF 27.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.97%)
NETSOL 78.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.99 (-2.49%)
OGDC 76.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.11%)
PAEL 9.57 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
PIBTL 4.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.47%)
PPL 59.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-1.58%)
PRL 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.35%)
SILK 1.07 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.88%)
SNGP 41.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.52%)
TELE 6.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.58%)
TPLP 13.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.46%)
TRG 93.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.28 (-2.37%)
UNITY 14.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.2%)
WTL 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.87%)
BR100 4,087 Decreased By -44.5 (-1.08%)
BR30 14,113 Decreased By -151.9 (-1.06%)
KSE100 41,322 Decreased By -192.9 (-0.46%)
KSE30 14,556 Decreased By -97 (-0.66%)
China stocks rise on medium-term loan rates cut

Reuters Published 15 Jun, 2023 10:31am

SHANGHAI: China’s stock markets rose on Thursday, after the central bank cut the borrowing cost of its medium-term policy loans for the first time in 10 months to aid a shaky economic recovery.

Data on Thursday showed China’s industrial output and retail sales growth missed expectations amid faltering demand at home and abroad.

The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) said it lowered the rate on 237 billion yuan ($33.1 billion) of one-year medium-term lending facility (MLF) loans to some financial institutions by 10 basis points to 2.65%,in line with market expectations.

The rise also comes as the US Federal Reserve paused interest rate hikes overnight, sending Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan slightly higher.

China’s benchmark CSI 300 Index added 0.6% in early trade, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index climbed 1.2%.

Investors are closely watching developments on the geopolitical front.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is expected to visit Beijing next week amid escalated tensions between two countries, although the US played down expectations of any breakthrough from the trip.

China stocks end up on central bank’s rate cut

“Looking forward, the market hopes for more supportive policies to stimulate consumption. Another positive catalyst for Chinese equities would be increased communication between the US and China,” said Jian Shi Cortesi, investment director of China equity funds at GAM Investments.

China stocks People’s Bank of China

