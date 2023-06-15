‘World Blood Donor Day’ marked: Blood banks conditions improved across Punjab

LAHORE: Like other parts of the globe, ‘World Blood Donor Day’ was marked on Wednesday with a resolve to raise awareness among the people about safe blood supplies and blood donation to save precious lives.

To mark the day, different event were organized in which speakers highlighted the importance of the day. The caretaker provincial Health Minister Dr. Javed Akram attended an event at Children's Hospital as a special guest.

He also led the awareness walk regarding the day. The students set up various scientific exhibition stalls on this day. He also congratulated the administration of the University of Child Health Sciences for organizing the event and also distributed certificates of appreciation and cash prizes to the students who set up stalls.

The Vice-chancellor University of Child Health Sciences Prof. Dr. Masood Sadiq, MD Children Hospital Dr. Tipu Sultan, faculty members and a large number of students also participated.

Speaking on the occasion, the caretaker Minister Dr. Javed Akram said that blood flow is of primary importance in the human body. The main purpose of creating the University of Child Health Sciences is to conduct research on children's diseases, he said, adding: “Special attention is being paid to quality research in the medical schools of Punjab. We will bring University of Child Health Sciences in QS ranking. Children's Hospital Lahore is the largest hospital in the world for the treatment of children.”

He said the Punjab government has taken basic steps to improve the conditions of all the blood banks across the province. Unfortunately, Pakistan will be the third largest country in the world in terms of population in the next 20 years, he added. He further said that the success of institutions in the world lies in the observance of laws.

According to him, there are 49-percent of blood donors in the UK at present. There is an urgent need to ensure safe blood supply in Pakistan. The University of Child Health Sciences should have its own mobile blood bank. He asked the students to raise awareness about the benefits of donating blood in the society.

Dr. Javed Akram said, "I wish that a nurse also becomes the vice-chancellor." Moreover, a meeting was held under the chairmanship of the caretaker provincial health ministers Dr. Javed Akram and Dr. Jamal Nasir regarding the provision of medicines in public hospitals in which Secretary Health Punjab Ali Jan Khan and the representatives of Pakistan Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Association also participated.

The caretaker ministers reviewed the measures regarding the supply of medicines in government hospitals during the meeting.

Dr. Javed Akram said that there will be no interruption in the supply of medicines to the government hospitals of Punjab. Due to the increase in prices, we are sitting together to find a solution to this problem.

Dr. Jamal Nasir said that we will not blacklist any drug manufacturing company in Punjab. If necessary, we will do retendering for uninterrupted supply of drugs. The pharmaceutical industry is playing an important role in the country's economy; its concerns will be addressed.

Due to surge in the dollar’s rate, the import cost of raw materials has increased; we will take care of the problems of the pharmaceutical industry.

The problems of the pharmaceutical companies will be presented to the cabinet committee to prepare recommendations for this purpose. A committee has been formed under the chairmanship of DG Health Dr. Ilyas Gondal. Apart from the officials of the health department, representatives of pharmaceutical companies are also included in the committee.

Health Secretary Ali Jan Khan said that the drug inspectors who are auditing the pharmaceutical companies are also monitoring the performance of the drug inspectors. A policy will be made to conduct inspections of pharmaceutical companies by qualified professionals instead of drug inspectors.

