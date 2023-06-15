AVN 48.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.42%)
BAFL 28.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.17%)
BOP 3.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.83%)
CNERGY 3.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.24%)
DFML 11.39 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (8.48%)
DGKC 51.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.77%)
EPCL 42.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.21%)
FCCL 12.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.65%)
FFL 5.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
FLYNG 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.35%)
GGL 10.23 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.99%)
HUBC 67.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-0.97%)
HUMNL 5.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.5%)
KAPCO 21.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.5%)
KEL 1.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.56%)
LOTCHEM 28.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.69%)
MLCF 28.41 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.57%)
NETSOL 79.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-1.28%)
OGDC 77.66 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.34%)
PAEL 9.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.31%)
PIBTL 4.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.94%)
PPL 60.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.17%)
PRL 14.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.07%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.94%)
SNGP 42.09 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.17%)
TELE 6.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.14%)
TPLP 14.26 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (3.78%)
TRG 95.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-0.77%)
UNITY 15.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.46%)
WTL 1.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,131 Decreased By -2.4 (-0.06%)
BR30 14,264 Decreased By -59.2 (-0.41%)
KSE100 41,514 Decreased By -24.3 (-0.06%)
KSE30 14,653 Decreased By -17.3 (-0.12%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 15, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Supplements

State Life Insurance Corporation of Pakistan: A Beacon of Stability and Reliability in Challenging Times

Published 15 Jun, 2023 06:03am

TEXT: In the face of economic turmoil and challenging times, State Life Insurance Corporation of Pakistan shines as a beacon of success and resilience in the insurance industry. Led by the dynamic Mr. Shoaib Javed Hussain, the corporation has achieved remarkable growth in 2022, surpassing all previous business records.

With a focus on building a differentiated and profitable organization that exceeds stakeholder expectations, State Life not only drives its own growth but also propels the entire insurance landscape in the country.

State Life's unparalleled performance and strategic growth can be attributed to its highly competent leadership, diversified management, and professional team. Despite a slight decline in the cumulative results of the insurance industry in 2022 (excluding State Life's Gross Written Premium), State Life has achieved close to 67% growth compared to the previous year, resulting in an all-time high revenue. Its Gross Written Premium (GWP) of PKR 286 billion plus surpasses the combined GWP of all other insurance companies in Pakistan, which stands at approximately PKR 127.87 billion.

State Life's growth has played a significant role in driving the industry's overall progress, contributing to a nearly 43% growth in the industry in 2022. State Life Insurance Corporation's market share in 2022 has increased close to 70%, compared to 55% plus in the previous year, which is close to 24% growth in the market share as well.

This outstanding performance is the result of various strategic initiatives implemented by State Life. The corporation has introduced individual and corporate health insurance, established window takaful operations, and formed strategic partnerships which have not only reduced disparities and financial barriers but have also positioned State Life as an industry leader in innovation.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Shoaib Javed Hussain State Life Insurance Corporation of Pakistan

Comments

1000 characters

State Life Insurance Corporation of Pakistan: A Beacon of Stability and Reliability in Challenging Times

Karachi not under immediate threat

Biparjoy set to hit Keti Bandar today

Political stability key to economic strength: PM

Flood-affected people: PPP expresses concerns over budget

Shell decides to exit Pakistan market

Govt to buy LNG from Azerbaijan

Resolution of issues facing KE: Saudi Aljomaih Power voices its concern over delay

Transmission lines, grid stations in Punjab: €180m French loan pact signed for NTDC projects

Petrol price likely to decline

What is IMF’s demand in relation to Budget? Clarity of vision, precise steps, clear outcomes

Read more stories