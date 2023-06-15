State Life Insurance Corporation of Pakistan: A Beacon of Stability and Reliability in Challenging Times

TEXT: In the face of economic turmoil and challenging times, State Life Insurance Corporation of Pakistan shines as a beacon of success and resilience in the insurance industry. Led by the dynamic Mr. Shoaib Javed Hussain, the corporation has achieved remarkable growth in 2022, surpassing all previous business records.

With a focus on building a differentiated and profitable organization that exceeds stakeholder expectations, State Life not only drives its own growth but also propels the entire insurance landscape in the country.

State Life's unparalleled performance and strategic growth can be attributed to its highly competent leadership, diversified management, and professional team. Despite a slight decline in the cumulative results of the insurance industry in 2022 (excluding State Life's Gross Written Premium), State Life has achieved close to 67% growth compared to the previous year, resulting in an all-time high revenue. Its Gross Written Premium (GWP) of PKR 286 billion plus surpasses the combined GWP of all other insurance companies in Pakistan, which stands at approximately PKR 127.87 billion.

State Life's growth has played a significant role in driving the industry's overall progress, contributing to a nearly 43% growth in the industry in 2022. State Life Insurance Corporation's market share in 2022 has increased close to 70%, compared to 55% plus in the previous year, which is close to 24% growth in the market share as well.

This outstanding performance is the result of various strategic initiatives implemented by State Life. The corporation has introduced individual and corporate health insurance, established window takaful operations, and formed strategic partnerships which have not only reduced disparities and financial barriers but have also positioned State Life as an industry leader in innovation.

