AVN 48.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-0.95%)
BAFL 28.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
BOP 3.65 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.55%)
CNERGY 3.24 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.31%)
DFML 11.11 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (5.81%)
DGKC 51.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.48%)
EPCL 42.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.58%)
FCCL 12.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.41%)
FFL 6.03 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.5%)
FLYNG 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.52%)
GGL 10.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.39%)
HUBC 67.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 5.97 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.34%)
KAPCO 22.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.32%)
KEL 1.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 28.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.86%)
MLCF 28.28 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.11%)
NETSOL 80.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-1.17%)
OGDC 77.75 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.45%)
PAEL 9.59 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 4.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.94%)
PPL 60.30 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.25%)
PRL 14.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.48%)
SILK 1.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 42.20 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.43%)
TELE 6.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1%)
TPLP 13.80 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.44%)
TRG 95.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.67%)
UNITY 15.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.59%)
WTL 1.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,140 Increased By 6.6 (0.16%)
BR30 14,312 Decreased By -11.5 (-0.08%)
KSE100 41,581 Increased By 42.6 (0.1%)
KSE30 14,701 Increased By 31.1 (0.21%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 14, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Japan, OPEC to establish high-level dialogue, Nikkei says

Reuters Published 14 Jun, 2023 10:19am
<p>Photo: Reuters</p>

Photo: Reuters

TOKYO: Japan and the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) have agreed to establish a dialogue between senior officials, Nikkei reported on Wednesday, as the world’s fourth largest oil importer looks to beef up energy security.

Japan’s parliamentary vice minister for foreign affairs Kei Takagi met with OPEC Secretary-General Haitham al-Ghais at the oil cartel’s headquarters in Vienna on Tuesday, where they discussed the global energy supply and demand outlook and agreed to create a permanent line of communications, Nikkei said.

Energy-poor Japan is actively adding renewable resources to its consumption mix aiming to be carbon neutral by 2050, but it remains highly dependent on oil and liquefied natural gas (LNG) imports.

OPEC oil demand forecast holds steady as economic clouds gather

OPEC producers are Japan’s biggest oil suppliers. Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is considering visiting OPEC members Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates in July and may also visit Qatar, Jiji news agency reported separately on Tuesday, citing sources.

According to Jiji’s sources, Kishida is expected to discuss ways to stabilise crude oil prices and to ensure stable supplies of LNG to Japan.

Japan LNG OPEC Qatar United Arab Emirates Nikkei Fumio Kishida OPEC Secretary General Haitham Al Ghais

Comments

1000 characters

Japan, OPEC to establish high-level dialogue, Nikkei says

Cyclone Biparjoy now 350kms away from Karachi

Moody’s says chances of Pakistan securing IMF bailout dwindling: report

Intra-day update: rupee appreciates against US dollar

Paying for Russian oil in Chinese Yuan Pakistan’s own choice: US

Pakistan won’t move Paris Club: MoS

Oil import thru bonded storage facilities: PD asked to consult stakeholders on guidelines

Amendment to Ordinance sought: MoF for transfer of petroleum levy fixation power to Cabinet

Barter trade: Pakistan, Iran for boosting banking channels

Increase in foreign remittance limit may stoke money-laundering: SECP

July-May remittances plunge 13pc to $24.83bn YoY

Read more stories