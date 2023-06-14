AVN 49.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.26%)
BAFL 28.82 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.77%)
BOP 3.65 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.96%)
CNERGY 3.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.61%)
DFML 10.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.98%)
DGKC 51.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.62%)
EPCL 43.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.88%)
FCCL 12.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.45%)
FFL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.32%)
FLYNG 5.93 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.02%)
GGL 10.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.49%)
HUBC 67.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.62%)
HUMNL 5.94 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.41%)
KAPCO 21.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.86%)
KEL 1.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.55%)
LOTCHEM 29.03 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.15%)
MLCF 28.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.67%)
NETSOL 80.53 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.21%)
OGDC 77.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.09%)
PAEL 9.52 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
PIBTL 4.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.69%)
PPL 60.18 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.58%)
PRL 14.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.68%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.94%)
SNGP 42.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.94%)
TELE 7.01 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.29%)
TPLP 13.73 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.1%)
TRG 96.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.44%)
UNITY 15.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.91%)
WTL 1.17 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,134 Decreased By -24.4 (-0.59%)
BR30 14,324 Decreased By -36.6 (-0.25%)
KSE100 41,539 Decreased By -244.2 (-0.58%)
KSE30 14,670 Decreased By -76.8 (-0.52%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 14, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PM’s special initiatives: Rs80bn allocated in federal budget to empower youth

Recorder Report Published 14 Jun, 2023 06:21am
Photo: APP
Photo: APP

LAHORE: Under the Prime Minister’s special initiatives, Rs80 billion had been allocated in the federal budget 2023-24 to empower youth while this year the sports endowment fund would also be set up, said Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Youth Affairs Shaza Fatima Khawaja.

Talking to media, she said Imran Khan rendered thousands of sportsmen and sportswomen jobless through stopping departmental sports while Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had restored departmental sports.

She said the Prime Minister’s Sports Talent Hunt for football was being started across the country in a bid to take the youth towards positivity and to eliminate toxicity spread among youngsters due to politics based on hatred and unrest.

She said after Eid-ul-Azha, provincial leagues would be started after completion of trials. She said that teams, which would come forward in provincial leagues, their national competition would be held by the end of July in Islamabad.

The SAPM said that economic well-being of sportsmen and sportswomen was important and prizes would be given in provincial leagues as well. She said Rs2-3 million would be a prize money for provincial leagues. She urged the youth to actively take part in it and said that the first trial event was being started from Lahore College for Women University.

It may be noted that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had earlier said that the youth are the country’s future and saving their future has always been top priority.

With the help of initiatives announced by the government in the budget 2023-24, the youth would become the architects of Pakistan’s development by starting their own businesses in IT, industry and agriculture sectors. He said the government was providing 100,000 laptops and small loans to the youth on concession rates for their start ups.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

PM Shehbaz Sharif Shaza Fatima Khawaja departmental sports youth program budget 2023 24 Budget 2023 24 coverage PM’s special initiatives SAPM on Youth Affairs

Comments

1000 characters

PM’s special initiatives: Rs80bn allocated in federal budget to empower youth

Pakistan won’t move Paris Club: MoS

July-May remittances plunge 13pc to $24.83bn YoY

Cloudburst likely in Karachi

There must be no complacency: PM

Govt seeks spot LNG cargoes, inks supply deal with Azerbaijan

Oil import thru bonded storage facilities: PD asked to consult stakeholders on guidelines

Amendment to Ordinance sought: MoF for transfer of petroleum levy fixation power to Cabinet

OICCI’s survey highlights decline in business confidence

Barter trade: Pakistan, Iran for boosting banking channels

Increase in foreign remittance limit may stoke money-laundering: SECP

Read more stories