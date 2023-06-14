AVN 49.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.26%)
Pakistan

First-ever nutrition programme for Hajj pilgrims launched

Recorder Report Published 14 Jun, 2023 06:21am

LAHORE: Punjab Food Authority (PFA) Director General (DG) Raja Jahangir Anwar inaugurated the Nutritional Guide Desk (NGD) for Hajj pilgrims at Multan Airport on Tuesday.

He said the first-ever nutrition programme for Hajj pilgrims had been launched with the collaboration of Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority in the city of saints while it was to be expanded in other districts of Punjab including Lahore and Faisalabad.

The DG said a team of PFA nutritionists would give dietary guidelines and a Hajj nutrition guide kit to pilgrims after their medical examination and nutrition counselling.

He said the Hajj nutrition guide kit would save Hajj pilgrims from nutritional problems during performing Hajj. He said PFA would give a nutrition guide kit among 7,343 pilgrims who would travel from Multan to Saudi Arabia through 26 flights. “The nutrition guide kit provides dietary guidelines to prevent various diseases like blood pressure, diabetes, breathing problems and skin diseases.”

The purpose of providing the nutrition kit was to protect the pilgrims from health problems while performing the religious ritual (Hajj),” he added.

