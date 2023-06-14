Cases against Bushra Bibi: LHC summons reports from Balochistan, KP police

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Tuesday summoned reports from the police of Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) provinces by June 19 about the cases, if any, registered against Bushra Bibi, the wife of former Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Bushra Bibi filed the petition seeking details of cases registered against her.

The court also sought a report from the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on the inquiry pending against the petitioner.

Earlier, an additional attorney general told the court that Islamabad police registered a case against the wife of the PTI chairman on charges of forgery in the sale of Toshakhana gifts.

