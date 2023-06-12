AVN 50.85 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (3.65%)
BAFL 28.61 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.21%)
BOP 3.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.83%)
CNERGY 3.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.92%)
DFML 10.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.65%)
DGKC 52.59 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.17%)
EPCL 44.00 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.92%)
FCCL 12.45 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.24%)
FFL 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.65%)
FLYNG 5.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.5%)
GGL 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
HUBC 68.59 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.13%)
HUMNL 5.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
KAPCO 22.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.31%)
KEL 1.85 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.09%)
LOTCHEM 29.52 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.15%)
MLCF 28.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.45%)
NETSOL 80.87 Increased By ▲ 3.97 (5.16%)
OGDC 79.83 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (1.82%)
PAEL 9.71 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.41%)
PIBTL 4.28 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.66%)
PPL 61.58 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (1.8%)
PRL 14.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.21%)
SILK 1.11 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.72%)
SNGP 42.97 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.11%)
TELE 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.11%)
TPLP 13.32 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (4.31%)
TRG 98.93 Increased By ▲ 2.80 (2.91%)
UNITY 15.50 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.77%)
WTL 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.85%)
BR100 4,190 Increased By 29.8 (0.72%)
BR30 14,589 Increased By 182.3 (1.27%)
KSE100 41,904 Increased By 217.8 (0.52%)
KSE30 14,804 Increased By 61.5 (0.42%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 12, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

At least 27 dead, 146 injured as rains lash southern KP

Recorder Report Published 12 Jun, 2023 06:26am

PESHAWAR: At least 27 people died and 146 others injured in gusty winds and rain-related incidents in Bannu, Karak, Lakki Marwat and D I Khan districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, said updates shared by the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) here on Sunday.

It said that 69 houses were damaged partially in the affected districts.

Devastated gusty winds and heavy rain played havoc with the southern districts of Lakki Marwat, Bannu, Karak and D I Khan districts on Saturday evening. Bannu remained the worst affected district wherein 15 deaths and injuries to 100 others have been reported followed by Karak with 5 deaths. Similarly, the death of one person and injuring of 42 persons was reported from Lakki Marwat while the death of two children reported from D I Khan.

The teams of Rescue 1122, district administration and other relief agencies arrived in the affected areas and begun rescue and relief operation. The injured have been shifted to hospitals.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Muhammad Azam Khan have announced special relief package for the families of the victims.

Under the package, the heirs of those died would get a compensation of Rs.1 million while critically and minor injured Rs.0.3 million and Rs.50,000, respectively. Similarly, the owner of the killed large cattle will get compensation up to Rs.50,000 and Rs.8,000/ for small cattle.

Secretary Relief, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has said that relief operation for the affected people is in full swing while district administration has also been directed to conduct assessment of the losses from the natural disaster. In the meanwhile, the provincial government has also released a fund amounting to Rs.40 million for the affectees of district Bannu.

Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Nadeem Aslam Chaudhery paid an emergency visit to the rain affected Bannu division on Sunday. He also visited hospitals and affected localities.

First he went to Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Sarai Naurang and inquired after the health of the injured persons and then to District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital, Bannu wherein the Medical Superintendent (MS) of the hospital gave him a detailed briefing about facilities provided to patients in the hospital.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

PDMA heavy rains KP districts rain incidents relief work

Comments

1000 characters

At least 27 dead, 146 injured as rains lash southern KP

PSDP spending: CM demands Centre put Sindh on a par with other provinces

First-ever crude-laden Russian ship arrives

Tax expenditures constitute 36.43pc of FBR tax collection?

KE may buy power from Turtonas-Uzghor projects

CPEC hydropower project achieves hoisting of last rotor in Mansehra

Sugar import: Cut in tax rates amongst reasons behind huge income tax exemptions cost

Sindh CM issues cyclone alert for coastal cities, towns

Danish minister may arrive next week

‘World Bank needs new playbook to boost private investment in emerging markets’

Divided Fed expected to rally around a US interest rate pause

Read more stories