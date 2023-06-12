PPP candidates return unopposed in Hyderabad, Sanghar

HYDERABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party’s candidate returns unopposed over town chairman’s seat in Hyderabad, according to a report on Sunday.

PPP’s Manthar Jatoi wins chairman Nairoon Kot Town’s seat uncontested, according to the unoccial result, District Election Officer Yousuf Majeed announced.

Mayor and Deputy Mayor Hyderabad’s election will be held on June 15 whereas the successful candidates will take oath on June 19, he added. People’s Party’s chairman and vice chairman candidates have also returned unopposed in two of four municipal committees and five of 11 town committees in Sanghar district.

PPP’s chairman and vice chairman candidates for Tando Adam municipal committee Murtaza Junejo and Malik Zulfiqar and in Sinjhoro municipal committee Rana Muhammad Anwar and Sher Muhammad Khaskheli returned uncontested on their respective municipal offices.