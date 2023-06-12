AVN 50.85 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (3.65%)
BAFL 28.61 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.21%)
BOP 3.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.83%)
CNERGY 3.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.92%)
DFML 10.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.65%)
DGKC 52.59 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.17%)
EPCL 44.00 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.92%)
FCCL 12.45 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.24%)
FFL 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.65%)
FLYNG 5.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.5%)
GGL 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
HUBC 68.59 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.13%)
HUMNL 5.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
KAPCO 22.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.31%)
KEL 1.85 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.09%)
LOTCHEM 29.52 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.15%)
MLCF 28.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.45%)
NETSOL 80.87 Increased By ▲ 3.97 (5.16%)
OGDC 79.83 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (1.82%)
PAEL 9.71 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.41%)
PIBTL 4.28 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.66%)
PPL 61.58 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (1.8%)
PRL 14.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.21%)
SILK 1.11 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.72%)
SNGP 42.97 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.11%)
TELE 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.11%)
TPLP 13.32 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (4.31%)
TRG 98.93 Increased By ▲ 2.80 (2.91%)
UNITY 15.50 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.77%)
WTL 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.85%)
BR100 4,190 Increased By 29.8 (0.72%)
BR30 14,589 Increased By 182.3 (1.27%)
KSE100 41,904 Increased By 217.8 (0.52%)
KSE30 14,804 Increased By 61.5 (0.42%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 12, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

BISP, KfW German Development Bank ink MoU

Recorder Report Published 12 Jun, 2023 06:26am

PESHAWAR: The Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) and KfW, a German Development Bank, have forged a partnership aimed at strengthening their joint efforts to combat poverty and provide aid to flood victims in Pakistan.

A significant milestone was achieved as both parties signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) valued at €27 million Euro.

The MoU signing ceremony took place in Islamabad, witnessed by Shazia Marri, the Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation & Social Safety (PA&SS) and Chairperson of Benazir Income Support Program (BISP), along with Secretary PA&SS division and other officials from the Benazir Income Support Programme, according to a press release issued here on Sunday.

The MoU signifies the commitment of the German Bank to contribute a generous sum of 27 million euros, dedicated to supporting the rehabilitation and providing cash assistance to individuals affected by the floods in Pakistan.

Federal Minister Shazia Marri emphasized the government’s unwavering commitment to social protection programs and announced a new partnership with the German development bank.

The minister praised the government’s efforts in increasing allocations for social safety nets and addressing the challenges faced by vulnerable communities in Pakistan.

She said that over the past year, the government has demonstrated a clear priority for social protection by significantly increasing budget allocations by more than seventy percent.

Despite facing various challenges, including a devastating flood situation, the government swiftly provided relief to affected individuals.

Prime Minister of Pakistan authorized the immediate disbursement of Pakistani Rupees 70 billion to support flood-affected people, with each family receiving 25,000 rupees.

Minister Marri highlighted the government’s proactive approach in extending assistance to pregnant women, lactating mothers, and children through the ongoing conditional cash transfer program of the Benazir Nashonuma Program.

An additional allocation of 1 billion Pakistani rupees was made to support the affected population in flood-stricken areas, aligning with the ground reality and reports on the dire conditions faced by pregnant women and children.

The Federal Minister expressed gratitude towards KfW for their interest in the nutrition and health of the Pakistani people. She welcomed their support and acknowledged the long-standing partnership between Pakistan and various development partners, including GIZ. Minister Marri viewed this collaboration as a further strengthening of ties with the German government and people, presenting a new avenue for exploration through KfW.

The minister stressed the global issue of malnutrition and stunted growth, attributing it, in part, to climate shocks and their impact on food production and soil quality. She acknowledged the significance of international support from development partners and expressed the government’s unwavering commitment to address these challenges.

Minister Marri reiterated that Pakistan considers such opportunities as fortunate and appreciates the interest shown by organizations and countries in helping the society and its people develop both mentally and physically.

Furthermore, Minister Marri announced an upcoming partnership focused on the health of adolescent girls, emphasizing the government’s enthusiasm for this new initiative.

The program is viewed as a fresh approach to tackling health-related issues and malnutrition.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

poverty BISP Shazia Marri MoU signed flood victims Floods in Pakistan German Development Bank (KfW)

Comments

1000 characters

BISP, KfW German Development Bank ink MoU

PSDP spending: CM demands Centre put Sindh on a par with other provinces

First-ever crude-laden Russian ship arrives

Tax expenditures constitute 36.43pc of FBR tax collection?

KE may buy power from Turtonas-Uzghor projects

CPEC hydropower project achieves hoisting of last rotor in Mansehra

Sugar import: Cut in tax rates amongst reasons behind huge income tax exemptions cost

Sindh CM issues cyclone alert for coastal cities, towns

Danish minister may arrive next week

‘World Bank needs new playbook to boost private investment in emerging markets’

Divided Fed expected to rally around a US interest rate pause

Read more stories