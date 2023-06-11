AVN 50.85 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (3.65%)
Magnitude 6.2 quake hits northern Japan: USGS

AFP Published 11 Jun, 2023 05:14pm

TOKYO: A strong 6.2 magnitude earthquake struck northern Japan on Sunday, the US Geological Survey said, but there were no immediate reports of damage.

The quake hit Hokkaido island at 6:55 pm (0955 GMT).

The Japan Meteorological Agency said there was no tsunami alert.

It struck just off the coast of Urakawa-cho town in the Hokkaido region at a depth of 123 kilometres (76 miles), the USGS said.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries, according to national broadcaster NHK.

There were also no abnormalities reported from nuclear facilities in the area, Japan’s nuclear regulator said.

Magnitude 5.0 quake hits S. Africa largest province

A local official told NHK the quake caused strong shaking that lasted for 20-30 seconds.

“It shook sideways first, then it gradually became stronger,” he told the broadcaster.

“It felt like a long time, and it was eerie,” the official said.

