Islamabad: rise in street crime

ISLAMABAD: The residents of the heavily-guarded capital are increasingly scared of mobile phone snatching as well as car lifting as such incidents have increased in the commercial and residential areas of the city.

During the last week, the pillion-riding snatchers have snatched 55 mobile phones and heavy cash from citizens, and carjackers stole or snatched 62 vehicles from the different vicinities of the federal capital. Armed robbers struck at 12 different places in the city and deprived citizens of huge cash and gold ornament in the same period. The 62 vehicles stolen by auto thieves include 49 motorbikes.

In the same period, auto thieves stole eight bikes from the limits of the Tarnol police station, six motorbikes from the jurisdiction of Koral police station as well as five motorbikes and two cars from the limits of the Industrial Area police station.

Furthermore, auto thieves stole four motorbikes from the jurisdiction of Shehzad Town Police Station, three bikes and two cars from the limits of Margalla police station, and three motorbikes and one car from the limits of Karachi Company police station.

In the same period, criminals remained active in the limits of the Karachi Company, Industrial Area, Tarnol, Sabzi Mandi, Koral, and Noon police stations.

During the last week, armed persons snatched mobile phones and cash from seven people, armed robbers struck at two different places and auto thieves stole four vehicles from the limits of the Karachi Company police station.

Armed snatchers also remained active in the limits of the Industrial Area police station during the last week as they snatched cash and mobile phone from four people and carjackers stole seven vehicles. Similarly, Tarnol police station registered nine cases of auto and one case of mobile snatching during the last week, while armed robbers snatched six mobile phones and auto thieves stole one car from the limits of Sabzi Mandi police station.

