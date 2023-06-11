AVN 50.85 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (3.65%)
Pakistan

CM asks officers to focus on issues facing the masses

Recorder Report Published 11 Jun, 2023 03:55am

LAHORE: The caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi while addressing the administrative Secretaries Conference at Civil Secretariat Saturday stated that no stone should be left unturned to resolve the problems of masses.

He exhorted upon them to work day and night to fulfill every task. While directing to dispose of promotion cases of government servants at the earliest, he stated that every officer and staff members deserving promotion should be given their due right. He also directed early disposal of pension cases and inquiries of government servants and all public welfare tasks should be carried out diligently.

He stated that abolishing the condition of NOC for those going on a research in Agriculture and other departments will be reviewed. The officers and staff members while initiating any task should not sit with comfort till its completion. A secretary level officer will oversee in order to attain the required target of cotton production in every district.

The secretaries put forth their proposals and recommendations on the occasion.

The Chief Secretary in his address said that maintaining transparency in the posting and transfer process is a hallmark of the caretaker government. Every Secretary is striving wholeheartedly to fulfill his task and giving a practical shape to the ideology of paperless Secretariat is a worth mentioning step. A state-of-the- art building will be constructed in the old P&D Block.

Moreover, the CM visited project to link main boulevard Gulberg with Walton, extension projects of Gulshan-e- Ravi T junction and Bund Road, multi level grade Shahdara mor project, Lady Willingdon Hospital today and reviewed pace of work on the ongoing development projects.

He issued necessary directions to the concerned officials to complete public welfare projects within stipulated period of time. He visited the project site to link main boulevard Gulberg with Walton.

Mohsin Naqvi reviewed the road construction project from Gulberg Main Boulevard upto Walton and directed to complete the project within stipulated period of time.

