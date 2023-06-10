AVN 50.85 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (3.65%)
BAFL 28.61 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.21%)
BOP 3.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.83%)
CNERGY 3.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.92%)
DFML 10.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.65%)
DGKC 52.59 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.17%)
EPCL 44.00 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.92%)
FCCL 12.45 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.24%)
FFL 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.65%)
FLYNG 5.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.5%)
GGL 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
HUBC 68.59 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.13%)
HUMNL 5.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
KAPCO 22.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.31%)
KEL 1.85 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.09%)
LOTCHEM 29.52 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.15%)
MLCF 28.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.45%)
NETSOL 80.87 Increased By ▲ 3.97 (5.16%)
OGDC 79.83 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (1.82%)
PAEL 9.71 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.41%)
PIBTL 4.28 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.66%)
PPL 61.58 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (1.8%)
PRL 14.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.21%)
SILK 1.11 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.72%)
SNGP 42.97 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.11%)
TELE 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.11%)
TPLP 13.32 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (4.31%)
TRG 98.93 Increased By ▲ 2.80 (2.91%)
UNITY 15.50 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.77%)
WTL 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.85%)
BR100 4,190 Increased By 29.8 (0.72%)
BR30 14,589 Increased By 182.3 (1.27%)
KSE100 41,904 Increased By 217.8 (0.52%)
KSE30 14,804 Increased By 61.5 (0.42%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 10, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Hina Rabbani Khar concludes two-day visit to Denmark, Finland

  • Minister of State for Foreign Affairs holds meetings with her counterparts and other stakeholders
BR Web Desk Published June 10, 2023 Updated June 10, 2023 05:46pm

Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar concluded a two-day visit to Denmark and Finland on Saturday, Radio Pakistan reported.

During the visit to Denmark, she met the Danish Minister for Development Cooperation and Global Climate Policy and other members of the Danish Parliament.

In Finland, she met her counterpart, State Secretary for Foreign Affairs.

In her meeting with the Minister for Development Cooperation and Global Climate Policy, Dan Jørgensen, the two Ministers agreed on the mutual benefits of cooperation in the renewable energy sector, under the Green Framework Engagement Agreement.

In this regard, the Minister of State looked forward to the upcoming visit of Minister Jorgensen to Pakistan next week and assured him of full cooperation.

Khar also held a meeting with Member of the Danish Parliament Prehn Rasmus. She her meetings, she underscored the importance of parliamentary engagement in further cementing ties between Pakistan and Denmark.

Moreover, focused discussions were held on several aspects of the bilateral relationship, where progress could be made quickly.

The Minister of State also addressed an event organized by the Danish chapter of the Schiller Institute where she shared her thoughts on contemporary global issues.

Besides, the Minister of State held a meeting with State Secretary to Minister for Foreign Affairs of Finland Johanna Sumuvuori in Helsinki yesterday.

Appreciating the positive strides in Pakistan-Finland cooperation, in particular, in university education and vocational training, the two sides identified Green Energy as a key sector, with great potential for significant bilateral collaboration. Regional and global issues of mutual interest were also discussed.

The visit of the Minister of State provided an important opportunity for high-level political engagement and dialogue with Denmark and Finland.

These engagements are expected to build on mutual confidence and trust, and diversified and mutually beneficial partnerships across various sectors.

Pakistan Foreign office Hina Rabbani Khar Pakistan Finland ties

Comments

1000 characters

Hina Rabbani Khar concludes two-day visit to Denmark, Finland

Sindh govt announces up to 35% raise in salaries, 17.5% hike in pension amounts

Met office warns Cyclone Biparjoy now 910km away from Karachi

Fitch does not ‘expect large further devaluation of Pakistani rupee’: report

Sri Lanka lifts import limits on 286 items as crisis eases

Dubai ranks third among top global cities, ahead of New York, London and Paris

Lahore ATC grants police two-day physical remand of Yasmin Rashid in Askari Tower attack case

Egypt’s annual headline inflation rate speeds up to 32.7% in May

UBS set to carve up Credit Suisse after takeover day

Rs1.8095trn set aside for Defence

Read more stories