Hina Rabbani Khar concludes two-day visit to Denmark, Finland

Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar concluded a two-day visit to Denmark and Finland on Saturday, Radio Pakistan reported.

During the visit to Denmark, she met the Danish Minister for Development Cooperation and Global Climate Policy and other members of the Danish Parliament.

In Finland, she met her counterpart, State Secretary for Foreign Affairs.

In her meeting with the Minister for Development Cooperation and Global Climate Policy, Dan Jørgensen, the two Ministers agreed on the mutual benefits of cooperation in the renewable energy sector, under the Green Framework Engagement Agreement.

In this regard, the Minister of State looked forward to the upcoming visit of Minister Jorgensen to Pakistan next week and assured him of full cooperation.

Khar also held a meeting with Member of the Danish Parliament Prehn Rasmus. She her meetings, she underscored the importance of parliamentary engagement in further cementing ties between Pakistan and Denmark.

Moreover, focused discussions were held on several aspects of the bilateral relationship, where progress could be made quickly.

The Minister of State also addressed an event organized by the Danish chapter of the Schiller Institute where she shared her thoughts on contemporary global issues.

Besides, the Minister of State held a meeting with State Secretary to Minister for Foreign Affairs of Finland Johanna Sumuvuori in Helsinki yesterday.

Appreciating the positive strides in Pakistan-Finland cooperation, in particular, in university education and vocational training, the two sides identified Green Energy as a key sector, with great potential for significant bilateral collaboration. Regional and global issues of mutual interest were also discussed.

The visit of the Minister of State provided an important opportunity for high-level political engagement and dialogue with Denmark and Finland.

These engagements are expected to build on mutual confidence and trust, and diversified and mutually beneficial partnerships across various sectors.