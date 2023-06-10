Rs207bn allocated to water, power sector development

ISLAMABAD: The government has allocated Rs 207 billion for water and power sector development projects during financial year 2023-24.

According to budget documents, the water sector has been allocated a significant amount of Rs. 107.5 billion. This allocation has been strategically divided to address key priorities and cater to the diverse needs of various entities within the water sector.

The documents further reveal that a substantial allocation of Rs. 58.238 billion has been designated for the Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) as preference has been given to key hydropower and water projects during the next fiscal year.

The government has also allocated Rs 100 billion development projects for power sector meant to improve power sector infrastructure including transmission lines to evacuate power from new power plants of which Rs 54.550 billion has been allocated for NTDC/ PEPCO.

An amount of Rs 26.100 billion has been earmarked for Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission and Rs 150 million has been allocated for Pakistan Nuclear Regulatory Authority.

The federal government has also allocated an amount of Rs1.1 billion for three projects of the commerce division.

An amount of Rs 900 million has been earmarked for two ongoing schemes and Rs 200 million for one new scheme. Among the ongoing schemes, an amount of Rs 92.552 would be spent on Expo Centre in Peshawar and Rs 807.448 on Expo Centre in Quetta.

In addition, an amount of Rs 200 million would be spent on the new scheme Expo Centre in Sialkot.

