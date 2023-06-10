AVN 51.24 Increased By ▲ 2.18 (4.44%)
Jun 10, 2023
Pakistan

MQM-P says concerned at incidents of robberies in cattle markets

Recorder Report Published 10 Jun, 2023 05:01am

KARACHI: The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) on Friday spelled out its concerns during the Sindh Assembly session over the daily muggings at around cattle market in the metropolis, saying that the violent robberies are now common.

On a call attention notice, MQM’s legislator, Ali Khurshidi raised the issue of armed robberies at cattle markets, which citizens visit for buying sacrificial animals for Eidul Azha.

He said the muggings are now frequent at the Northern Bypass market. It also claims public lives. The Sindh government has failed to stem street crimes, he said.

Sindh Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah assured the house to provide public with a security. Police is performing its duties to protect the citizens.

He said that the cattle market has recently been shifted at the Northern Bypass area, which the government plans to relocate into the MDA jurisdiction.

GDA’s Abdul Razzaque Rahimoon questioned on a call attention notice that how much royalty Thar has received so far on electricity generating from coal.

Sharjeel Inam Memon Sindh Information Minister replied that Engro has to pay Rs6 billion to the Sindh government. The coal royalty will be spent on the development of Tharparkar and its people, he said.

