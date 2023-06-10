AVN 51.24 Increased By ▲ 2.18 (4.44%)
BAFL 28.67 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.42%)
BOP 3.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.28%)
CNERGY 3.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.56%)
DGKC 52.60 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (1.19%)
EPCL 43.90 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.69%)
FCCL 12.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
FFL 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.65%)
FLYNG 5.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
HUBC 68.66 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.23%)
HUMNL 5.84 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 22.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.22%)
KEL 1.84 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.55%)
LOTCHEM 29.50 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.08%)
MLCF 28.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
NETSOL 81.35 Increased By ▲ 4.45 (5.79%)
OGDC 79.90 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.91%)
PAEL 9.76 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.93%)
PIBTL 4.31 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.38%)
PPL 61.65 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (1.92%)
PRL 14.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.35%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.77%)
SNGP 42.98 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.13%)
TELE 7.22 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.69%)
TPLP 13.21 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (3.45%)
TRG 99.00 Increased By ▲ 2.87 (2.99%)
UNITY 15.40 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.12%)
WTL 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.85%)
BR100 4,190 Increased By 29.8 (0.72%)
BR30 14,589 Increased By 182.3 (1.27%)
KSE100 41,904 Increased By 217.8 (0.52%)
KSE30 14,804 Increased By 61.5 (0.42%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 10, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

IHC summons SSP Islamabad over plea seeking recovery of lawyer

Terence J Sigamony Published 10 Jun, 2023 05:01am

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC), Friday, summoned SSP (Operations) Islamabad police in response to a petition seeking the recovery of lawyer, Riaz Hanif Rahi.

A single bench of Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri heard the petition filed by Hafiz Muhammad Usama Riaz, son of the missing lawyer Riaz Hanif.

Through the instant writ petition filed under Article 199 of the Constitution, the petitioner sought recovery of his father.

Usama moved the court through his counsels, Muhammad Shoaib Razzaq and Syed Javed Akbar Shah, and cited the president of Pakistan and the prime minister through their secretaries, the Ministry of Defence, the Interior Ministry, and the inspector general (IG) of Islamabad police as respondents.

After hearing the petition, the IHC bench said the points raised needed consideration and issued notices to the respondent inspector general of police, Islamabad directing him “to get information from [the] police department as well as from the concerned intelligence agencies falling under the control of [the] Ministry of Defence as well as from the Intelligence Bureau regarding the whereabouts/status of the alleged detenue and submit his report.”

The bench added that he is also directed to depute SSP (Operations), Islamabad to appear, in person, alongwith record. During the hearing, counsel for the petitioner contended that the father of the petitioner Riaz Hanif Rahi, advocate Supreme Court of Pakistan attended a case on 06.06.2023 in the honourable Supreme Court of Pakistan and thereafter, since afternoon his whereabouts are not known and found missing.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Islamabad High Court Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri Riaz Hanif Syed Javed Akbar Shah Muhammad Shoaib Razzaq

Comments

1000 characters

IHC summons SSP Islamabad over plea seeking recovery of lawyer

Additional advances to IT ITeS: 20pc concessionary tax rate on banks’ income proposed

PTI rejects budget

Rs450bn allocated to BISP

Rs1,809.5trn set aside for Defence

Rs207bn allocated to water, power sector development

Pharmaceuticals, drugs: Sales tax structure restored

Finance Bill 2023: Rate of GST on e-integrated textile retailers up 3pc

Trade leaders give mixed response

Rs97.098bn earmarked for education affairs, services

Public Sector Development Programme: Rs1,400m earmarked for 13 schemes of Ministry of Law & Justice

Read more stories