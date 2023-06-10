IHC summons SSP Islamabad over plea seeking recovery of lawyer

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC), Friday, summoned SSP (Operations) Islamabad police in response to a petition seeking the recovery of lawyer, Riaz Hanif Rahi.

A single bench of Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri heard the petition filed by Hafiz Muhammad Usama Riaz, son of the missing lawyer Riaz Hanif.

Through the instant writ petition filed under Article 199 of the Constitution, the petitioner sought recovery of his father.

Usama moved the court through his counsels, Muhammad Shoaib Razzaq and Syed Javed Akbar Shah, and cited the president of Pakistan and the prime minister through their secretaries, the Ministry of Defence, the Interior Ministry, and the inspector general (IG) of Islamabad police as respondents.

After hearing the petition, the IHC bench said the points raised needed consideration and issued notices to the respondent inspector general of police, Islamabad directing him “to get information from [the] police department as well as from the concerned intelligence agencies falling under the control of [the] Ministry of Defence as well as from the Intelligence Bureau regarding the whereabouts/status of the alleged detenue and submit his report.”

The bench added that he is also directed to depute SSP (Operations), Islamabad to appear, in person, alongwith record. During the hearing, counsel for the petitioner contended that the father of the petitioner Riaz Hanif Rahi, advocate Supreme Court of Pakistan attended a case on 06.06.2023 in the honourable Supreme Court of Pakistan and thereafter, since afternoon his whereabouts are not known and found missing.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023