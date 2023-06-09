AVN 51.24 Increased By ▲ 2.18 (4.44%)
BAFL 28.67 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.42%)
BOP 3.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.28%)
CNERGY 3.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.56%)
DGKC 52.60 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (1.19%)
EPCL 43.90 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.69%)
FCCL 12.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
FFL 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.65%)
FLYNG 5.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
HUBC 68.66 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.23%)
HUMNL 5.84 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 22.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.22%)
KEL 1.84 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.55%)
LOTCHEM 29.50 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.08%)
MLCF 28.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
NETSOL 81.35 Increased By ▲ 4.45 (5.79%)
OGDC 79.90 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.91%)
PAEL 9.76 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.93%)
PIBTL 4.31 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.38%)
PPL 61.65 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (1.92%)
PRL 14.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.35%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.77%)
SNGP 42.98 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.13%)
TELE 7.22 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.69%)
TPLP 13.21 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (3.45%)
TRG 99.00 Increased By ▲ 2.87 (2.99%)
UNITY 15.40 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.12%)
WTL 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.85%)
BR100 4,190 Increased By 29.8 (0.72%)
BR30 14,589 Increased By 182.3 (1.27%)
KSE100 41,904 Increased By 217.8 (0.52%)
KSE30 14,804 Increased By 61.5 (0.42%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 09, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

World’s most expensive ruby, rare pink diamond sell for $35mn each

  • Auction house Sotheby's reported sale of The Eternal Pink diamond and The Estrela de FURA ruby for $34.8 million
BR Life & Style Published June 9, 2023 Updated June 9, 2023 03:30pm
<p>A view of the 55.22 carat ‘Estrela de FURA’ ruby, the largest in the world. Photo: Reuters</p>

A view of the 55.22 carat ‘Estrela de FURA’ ruby, the largest in the world. Photo: Reuters
Follow us

Auction house Sotheby’s reported the sale of The Eternal Pink diamond and The Estrela de FURA ruby for $34.8 million, which set a new world record for a coloured gemstone at an auction on Thursday.

The 55.22-carat Estrela de FURA from Mozambique – the largest ruby to have been sold at a public auction – achieved the record price after only 90 seconds of bidding. The ‘vivid red, pigeon blood’ coloured ruby was mined in Montepuez, Mozambique in July 2022, by Dubai-based company FURA.

The Estrela de FURA was cut from a 101 carat rough ruby. Photo: Sotheby’s
The Estrela de FURA was cut from a 101 carat rough ruby. Photo: Sotheby’s

There, they discovered a remarkably transparent, stunningly vivid rough ruby weighing a staggering 101 carats, which was cut in Thailand into a 55.22-carat cushion-cut specimen.

The gem was first unveiled in Dubai in September 2022, shining a spotlight on Mozambique as a source for top-quality rubies and quickly garnering attention as the largest gem-quality ruby ever discovered, reported Sotheby’s.

Pink diamond sells for nearly $58 million in Hong Kong

A portion of the proceeds from the sale will fund a new FURA training academy in various fields for local residents in Mozambique, added Sotheby’s.

Rare pink diamond worth $35mn set for auction in New York

Following this sale, The Eternal Pink – a 10.57 carat vivid purplish pink diamond set as a ring, surrounded by trapezoid-shaped diamonds, also took just two minutes to sell.

The Eternal Pink, a cushion mixed-cut Fancy Vivid Purplish Pink diamond weighing 10.57 carats set as a ring. Photo: Sotheby’s
The Eternal Pink, a cushion mixed-cut Fancy Vivid Purplish Pink diamond weighing 10.57 carats set as a ring. Photo: Sotheby’s

The diamond, discovered in 2020 at the Damtshaa mine in Botswana, weighed around 23.78 carats in its rough form. The Eternal Pink’s Internally Flawless clarity grade is what makes it unique and Its Type IIa certification likens it with the quality associated with diamonds from the legendary mines of Golconda, reported Sotheby’s.

Sotheby’s to auction world’s largest ruby in New York in June

Both gems sold as part of a ‘Magnificent Jewels’ auction as part of their ‘Luxury Week’ sales series in New York. Both stones were displayed in Dubai, Singapore, Shanghai, Taiwan, Hong Kong and Geneva before going up for auction in New York.

The prices of these sales just exceeded a previous record of $30.3 million for the Sunrise Ruby, a 25.59-carat stone originally from Myanmar, that sold at a Sotheby’s auction in Geneva in 2015.

‘The Golden Canary’: Sotheby’s unveils record-breaking diamond in Dubai

Mozambique New York City Sotheby's The Eternal Pink Estrela de FURA

Comments

1000 characters

World’s most expensive ruby, rare pink diamond sell for $35mn each

As budget announcement nears, here are some proposals that could affect you

How experts view the upcoming budget announcement

Cyclone Biparjoy: Climate minister says conditions supporting system may intensify

Migrants in UAE, including Pakistanis, turn to crypto to send remittances home

Kremlin says US can’t tell Saudi Arabia what to do on oil policy

Chinese investors flock to Riyadh conference seeking new markets, capital

Britain sets price floor on oil and gas windfall tax

Trump faces federal charges in classified documents case, adding to legal woes

Tax exemptions cost exchequer over Rs2.23trn

Stalled bailout: IMF says govt has to satisfy it on 3 counts, starting with budget

Read more stories